HERMISTON — Several local athletes placed Friday through Sunday, April 22-24, at the Oregon Wrestling Association Freestyle and Greco-Roman State Tournament at the Jackson County Expo Center in Central Point.
Aiden Larson, a seventh grader at Sandstone Middle School, won the freestyle and Greco titles in the 14U 114-pound division to go with his folk style win in January in Redmond, for the triple crown.
In freestyle, Larson beat his first opponent 10-0, then pinned Aiden Baker of Nyssa in 15 seconds. In the final round, he earned a 12-0 victory over Jacoby Jones of Philomath.
In the Greco portion of the tournament, Larson pinned Elijah Bischoff of Silverton in 18 seconds, then beat Jones 8-0 in the finals.
“That’s how I approach our parents with spring and summer wrestling,” Hermiston High School coach Kyle Larson said. “Kids will go to these tournaments and place and qualify for Fargo. This is what is offered this time of year. If you want to wrestle, prepare and get better, this is how you do it.”
Ben Larson, a sophomore at Hermiston High, placed second at 170 pounds in each discipline, and has qualified for the national tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.
Competing in the 16U bracket for Greco, Larson won his first match 10-2, then picked up a forfeit before beating Logan Sunnell of Tualatin 8-0 in the semifinals. Liam Byrne of Mountain View High School beat Larson in the finals 7-0.
In freestyle, Larson lost to Byrne 6-0 in the semifinals, then beat Sunnell 10-0 in the second-place match.
Jaxson Gribskov, a junior at Hermiston, placed fifth in Greco and sixth in freestyle in the 18U division at 182 pounds.
Ami Tuia, a sophomore at Hermiston finished sixth in freestyle and Greco in the 16U 170-pound weight class.
Jeshaiah Tejada-Garza, a freshman at Hermiston, finished sixth in Greco in the 16U 132-pound division. He previously qualified for Fargo at the Northwest Regionals for greco at 138 pounds.
Also competing in the Hermiston group were Drayson Lathim (12U, 78 pounds), who placed fourth in Greco and fifth in freestyle, and Draxson Lathim (10U, 67 pounds), who was fourth in freestyle.
Kyle Larson said the program holds practices through July and wrestlers are welcome.
“It’s an opportunity to continue to come to practice, train and sharpen their wrestling skills,” he said. “Some are wanting to win national titles at Fargo.”
