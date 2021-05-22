HERMISTON — It’s hard to find public pool to swim in during a pandemic.
For Hermiston’s Abby Sharon, that meant roughly a year without being able to put in the work she’d like, but that didn’t deter Southern Virginia University from offering her an opportunity to swim at the college level.
Sharon recently signed a letter of intent to swim for the Knights, an NCAA Div. III program that competes in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference.
“It’s hard to choose between swimming and track, I appreciate them both in different ways,” Sharon said. “Something about being in the water is so peaceful. Swimming clears my mind. I like the individual aspect of the sport. You have to work hard to improve yourself. No one is going to do that for you.”
Sharon competes in the 100 butterfly, the 200 freestyle, the 4x200 free relay and the 4x400 free relay.
She qualified for state in 2019 in the 100 fly after finishing third at regionals. She did not place in the top eight at state.
“She has been swimming most of her life,” Hermiston coach Sara Sargent said. “It’s great she’s continuing that. She makes it look so easy. From the first time I met her to now, she has come into her own. After the year they have had, it’s a great opportunity for her to go to a school and swim.”
Southern Virginia University is in Buena Vista, Virginia, about 3 hours southwest of Washington, D.C. If not for a family friend, Sharon may never have heard of the school.
“When the swim coach (Jennifer Moore) was younger, she knew my grandma when they lived in Wisconsin,” Sharon said. “Jennifer’s family is really good friends with my grandparents. She reached out to me, and I visited the campus in January with my mom (Liz).”
The SVU campus features historic buildings, as well as top-notch athletic facilities, but other aspects also appealed to Sharon.
“It’s a small school (approximately 1,100 students), which I like,” Sharon said. “The school is associated with the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is important to me.”
Being a Div. III school, SVU does not offer athletic scholarships, but Sharon said she has a couple of academic scholarships that will help cover tuition and other costs.
SVU is a liberal arts college, but Sharon said she is undecided on a major.
“I was hoping to do my generals, explore and see what interests me,” she said.
Back in the water
Sharon just finished the track season on May 6, where she competed in the 100 meters, 400 meters, and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
She was back in the pool and ready for a meet just a few days later.
“I felt a little worried since it was my first meet and I didn’t get to practice much,” she said. “I didn’t feel as out of shape as I thought I’d be. My times weren’t the worst, but better than I thought I’d be.”
Sargent was impressed with Sharon’s times.
“Seriously, with all the girls, especially Abby, you can’t tell they haven’t been in the water much,” Sargent said. “With track, Abby’s endurance was up, but she’s a natural born swimmer. She makes it look so easy.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pools at the Boardman Pool and Recreation Center and the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center that the Bulldogs use for practice were shut down. There were a few days here and there, but nothing on a regular basis.
“I went to a few practices in Boardman, then track started up,” Sharon said. “Lately, we have been practicing at the Hermiston pool. They opened it up for us.”
Sargent appreciates both facilities working with her team during a pandemic.
“We have a good relationship with Boardman Rec and Hermiston Aquatic,” Sargent said. “Having those relationships are important right now.”
With the Columbia River nearby and safe swimming areas at Hat Rock State Park, Sharon still preferred to wait for a pool.
“Open water scares me,” she said. “I prefer the pool. I don’t know what’s in the (river) water.”
The Mid-Columbia Conference swim schedule is short this season, but Sharon is grateful to have one.
“I’m glad we were able to have a season,” she said. “It’s kind of like a sense of urgency. I’m counting down my last few high school meets. It makes me want to improve in a small amount of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.