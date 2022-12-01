HERMISTON — Hermiston kicker Abel Alatorre earned Mid-Columbia Conference first-team honors from the conference coaches.
Wide receiver Landon Shilhank was named to the second team, while receiver Jaime Ramirez-Ortega was an honorable mention selection.
Jimmy Rush of Southridge was named the offensive player of the year, while Gabe Tahir of Kamiakin was the defensive player of the year. Linemen of the year were Trevor Hoopes of Southridge and Ashton Tripp of Kennewick.
Chiawana’s Scott Bond was named coach of the year by his peers.
Alatorre, a junior, converted 21 of 22 PATs, and kicked field goals of 20, 45 and 33 yards against Walla Walla.
In the postseason, Alatorre kicked a 57-yard field goal against Cheney, and made good on all six PATs.
“When Abel’s leg is on, he’s on,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said “He has a bright future kicking the ball, whether it be a football or a soccer ball. It’s a skill, and he has skill.”
Shilhanek, a junior, finished the season with 33 catches for 557 yards. He had five catches for 118 yards against West Valley.
Ramirez-Ortega, a junior, had 29 catches for 410 yards. His top night came against Chiawana, where he had two catches for 155 yards.
“We are excited to have three players on the list,” Faaeteete said. “We thought we might have a couple more. There are some things to be hashed out on the field. Hopefully this is motivation for other guys.”
The Bulldogs finished the season 4-6.
