Hermiston's Landon Shilhanek (4) sprints down the field Oct. 21, 2022, against Pasco at Kennison Field in Hermiston. Shilhanek was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference second team as a wide receiver.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — Hermiston kicker Abel Alatorre earned Mid-Columbia Conference first-team honors from the conference coaches.

Wide receiver Landon Shilhank was named to the second team, while receiver Jaime Ramirez-Ortega was an honorable mention selection.

