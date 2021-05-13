HERMISTON — Amanda Nygard is a homebody. The longest she has been away from home was for a week for a running camp a couple of years ago.
This fall, Nygard will have to make it longer than a week after signing to run cross-country and track at Eastern Washington University.
“It will be different,” the Hermiston senior said. “I will miss my friends. I keep getting a little sad, but I’m excited too.”
Nygard is no stranger to EWU. Her mom, Amy, went to school there, and the two went for a campus visit before COVID-19 hit last year.
She also knows a couple of people on the track team, including former Hermiston teammate Madi Wilson.
Nygard recently narrowed her choices to EWU and Gonzaga, but chose to run for the Eagles after a talk with EWU cross-country coach and distance coach Sam Read.
“Talking to both coaches, the Eastern coach cared about me as a person, and I liked how he ran things,” said Nygard, who will major in business administration. “The coach was a big deciding factor.”
While Nygard excelled at both sports at Hermiston, she admits track is her favorite because of the variety of events.
“I’m a distance runner, but I have a speed aspect,” she said. “I can run anything from the 400 to 3,200. I even ran the 200 once as a sophomore.”
That versatility will serve her well in college.
“She showed signs of speed as a freshman,” Hermiston cross-country and distance coach Troy Blackburn said. “She ran the 3,000 once as a freshman and her time was phenomenal. In college, they will look at her for everything from the 800 to the 5K. She will be successful because she is willing to compete.”
The fact there are fewer miles to run per week in track than cross-country also is an appeal for Nygard.
“Every week for track, it’s maybe 25 to 30 miles a week,” she said. “During cross-country, we can do 40 to 45 miles a week. It helps that you have teammates and you get to do it together.”
Her two favorite running buddies are juniors Cydney Sanchez and Alexia Serna.
“They both push me a lot,” Nygard said. “It was hard when Cydney was hurt (this spring). It was super weird and I didn’t like it. I was happy when she came back.”
Nygard just finished her senior year of track for the Bulldogs. At the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships she finished 11th in the 800, and the 4x400 relay team that also included Jayden Ray, Madeline Franke and Abigail Sharon was fourth in a time of 4 minutes, 19.95 seconds.
She leaves Hermiston with the school record in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:54.51 seconds. She also ranks fifth in the 800 (2:23.86), fourth in the 1,600 (5:40.15) and eighth in the 3,200 (12:26.66).
As part of the 4x400 relay team over the years, the 2018 team of Nygard, Madi Wilson, Scout Reagan and Elsa Torres ranks sixth with a time of 4:07.70. The 2019 team ranks 10th, and this year’s team is 17th (4:19.95).
Nygard has been one of the top cross-country runners for the Bulldogs since she was a freshman.
At the MCC Championships in March, she finished 14th overall with a time of 20:54.80, helping the Bulldogs to fourth place in the team standings.
“All we hope is they learn to work hard, work through adversity, and learn to love running as they do it,” Blackburn said. “Amanda has been one of our leaders. She will be successful — that’s who she is. She has always been one of my top girls.”
Nygard holds the school records for 2 miles (13:25.0) and 3 miles (18:24.70), and ranks 10th (19:29.30) at 5,000 meters.
As she thinks back at the thousands of miles she has run — avoiding snakes at the butte and the 9-mile treks — she has fond memories.
“There are plenty of funny stories,” she said. “You just have to be there for the stories.”
