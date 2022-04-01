HERMISTON — Grant Anderson is a man who does his research. That includes prospective colleges.
The Hermiston senior chose Corban University in Salem as his next stop for academics and athletics.
“I looked at quite a bit of schools,” he said. “Some big state schools and church schools. Corban just stuck out. It just felt right.”
In addition to majoring in business, Anderson will run cross-country and track for Corban, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school that competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference with Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
“They have an established cross country program and the track program is getting going again,” Anderson said. “They have a pretty good business program. I got a pretty good academic scholarship, and they gave me a little to run there too.”
Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn feels Corban is a good fit for Anderson.
“I think a smaller school will fit him nicely,” Blackburn said. “It’s a religious school, and that fits him, as well. He’s a phenomenal student and he loves running. We are so excited for him. I’m excited for him to go and continue running.”
As an added bonus, Anderson’s childhood friend, Lance Stover, who attends Chiawana High School, also will be attending Corban. Stover will wrestle for the Warriors.
“It was just more of a coincidence,” Anderson said. “It didn’t influence my decision.”
The making of a runner
Anderson has been running since middle school, when he took up the sport to stay in shape.
“It’s enjoyable to me,” he said. “I get to talk to people during runs. It’s a challenge, but an accomplishment. If you put in the work, you can be a good runner.”
That has been a challenge for the Class of 2022. This is the first year they have had a complete varsity season for cross-country and track because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m really glad we have a full season this year,” Anderson said. “It’s the first normal season since my freshman year. I like that we had the opportunity to have a full season.”
While it’s track season right now, Anderson admitted that cross-country is his favorite of the two sports.
“You get a whole summer of training before your season,” Anderson said of cross-country. “You are working toward something. You have the same race over and over so you can compare your times. On the track, it’s harder to see how you have improved and how you can improve in the next meet. And, I like training in the summer more than in the winter. It’s too cold.”
Anderson experienced that cold when he and his older brother Greg celebrated the new year in January by running in the Resolution Run in Hermiston.
“It was like negative-10 and my eyelashes were frozen,” Anderson said. “It’s fun to run with my brother. He’s back for spring break right now. It’s fun to run with him even though he’s still a little faster than me.”
Greg Anderson is a sophomore at Whitworth University in Spokane. He runs the steeple chase and 5K for the Pirates’ track team.
This past fall, Hermiston won the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A district cross-country title. Anderson finished 11th at the MCC district meet, and 42nd at the 3A District 8 Championships in a time of 18:08.10.
“There are always kids better than me,” Anderson said. “I challenge myself and go after them. There is always room to improve. This past summer I ran a little over 500 miles. I’m chasing after (teammates) Jaysen (Rodriguez) and Logan (Springstead).”
His personal best over 5,000 meters is 17:38.80, which he ran as a junior at the MCC championships.
“He had a down fall and we were trying to figure things out,” Blackburn said. “At the beginning of the season, he was right up where we expected him to be. He went into a lifting class and we think his legs were tired. He wasn’t used to running and lifting. Runners aren’t heavy lifters like football players.”
Now that track season has rolled around, Anderson has found a balance between running and lifting, and his times are evident of that.
“He is figuring it out in track, he already got a PR in the 1,600 (4:58.05),” Blackburn said. “We are excited and hopeful he will keep on getting better. He’s still doing the weights, it’s about finding a balance. He’s doing some lighter squats. We work our legs a lot.”
While getting out of District 8 (Mid-Columbia Conference and Greater Spokane League) to get to state is no easy task, Anderson said he is working toward that goal.
“If I can, that would be awesome,” Anderson said. “I don’t think I will get to state, but however far I get, that will be great. I’m just trying to see how good I can do this season. One step at a time.”
Rodriguez and Springstead have been at the top of the pack for the Bulldogs on the cross-country course and on the track, but Anderson brings a quality that can’t be coached.
“He has been one of our leaders,” Blackburn said. “We will miss him. It will be hard to fill that leadership role.”
