HERMISTON — It’s a thrower’s paradise at Hermiston High School.
With three former college throwers on the track and field coaching staff, the sky’s the limit for athletes looking to improve their technique and marks.
Bailey Young has grown up in the program, and the results speak for themselves — she has signed a letter of intent to throw at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington.
“It’s really exciting,” said Young, whose scholarship will pay for her tuition. “Their throws coach (Marcia Mecklenburg) is really sweet. She calls and checks in on me. I’m excited to get to work with her. I really like the other throwers, and we have had some other Hermiston kids go there, so it must be pretty good.”
Hermiston head coach Emilee Strot, who threw collegiately at Cal and Kentucky, said Eastern Washington is a good fit for Young.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity,” Strot said. “She will be competing at the highest level. That environment will help her excel. It’s close to home and she has great family support. On top of that, talking to their throws coach, I can tell she believes Bailey Jo has a high potential in the sport. Bailey needs that. All of that makes it a perfect opportunity for her.”
When looking at schools, Young said she kept in mind the distance from home.
“There were a couple of schools in Arizona and Colorado talking to me,” Young said. “I wanted my parents to be able to come and watch, and it has to have trees. I can’t be in a place that is desert-ish. Eastern also has a really good biology program. I want to be a veterinarian, that has been a dream of mine.”
The family element is part of Young’s success. She has tremendous support from her parents, grandparents and extended family.
“Our schedule for the next three months is never ending,” Young said. “They divide and conquer. They try to get to everything and make sure everyone has someone there.”
The shot put is Young’s premier event, but she also throws discus and javelin. In college, Mecklenburg also would like her to try the hammer.
“I really love the shot put,” Young said. “It’s my favorite, 100%. Some people think you throw an 8-pound ball as far as you can, but I love to learn different techniques. It’s fun to learn. I do the glide right now, but in college, we will see what Marcia wants me to do. She wants me to start working on the hammer when I get to college.”
Young already has begun to work on the hammer. She occasionally goes to teammate Caden Hottman’s house to throw. Hottman has signed to throw at Washington State, and holds the Hermiston school record in the discus at 183-11.
One of Young’s goals this season is to break coach Mykael Mannucci’s school record in the shot put, which stands at 44-10 ¾. Young’s top mark is 41-10. The other is to qualify for the 3A state meet.
“That is my goal, and she is super encouraging,” Young said of Mannucci, who threw at University of Idaho. “I keep telling her I am going to break her record, she says ‘I hope you do.’ ”
Strot said Young has the ability to break records and reach the state meet.
“I’m excited she has such big goals she has set for herself,” Strot said. “She has put in the work in the past three-plus years to accomplish those goals.”
That work includes endless hours in the weight room, where Young is one of the strongest girls at Hermiston High.
“The weightlifting program coach Strot has for the females is amazing,” Young said. “I would not be the same athlete I am without it. You want to be in the weight room. You know everyone, and they want to get better. It’s hard to think I would be where I am today without that atmosphere.”
Strot has seen the effects the weight training program has had on Young.
“I have had a really good relationship with her in the weight room and on the field,” Strot said. “Her strength in the weight room has paid off in throwing the shot put. Her goals are definitely possible. She just needs to show up every day and compete.”
Young also played basketball for the Bulldogs for four years. This season, they advanced to the Elite 8 of the 3A state tournament. Young was named to the all-tournament honorable mention team.
“We have such amazing coaching staffs for basketball and track,” Young said. “We are super lucky at Hermiston. I don’t think a lot of our athletes realize that.”
