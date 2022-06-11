HERMISTON — Hermiston freshman Nadalie Cannell and senior Jocilyn Morrison were selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference golf team.
Cannell was named to the first team, while Morrison was an honorable mention selection.
Jillian Breedlove of Pasco was named Player of the Year, while Janet Schuster of Richland, Washington, was named Coach of the Year.
During the regular season, Cannell finished sixth among the Mid-Columbia Conference golfers with an average of 82.5 per round.
Of the six matches played, her lowest score was an 80 at Zintel Canyon in Kennewick.
Cannell was the top Hermiston golfer each week, while Morrison was No. 2. Morrison averaged a 100.7 per round. Her best week was a 93 at Horn Rapids Golf Course, Richland, Washington.
At the District 8 tournament, Cannell shot an 87 on the first day, and an 84 during the second round for a two-day 171. She tied for fifth overall with Brooke Bloom of Mead.
Morrison opened the tournament with a 101, then followed with a 108 for a two-day 209 to finish 17th.
Both qualified for the 3A state tournament at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, Washington. Cannell finished tied for 25th with a two-round 159, while Morrison shot a 100 on the first day and did not make the cut for the second round.
Hermiston did not have any boys selected to the all-conference team.
Richland swept the awards, with Evan Johnson selected as Player of the Year, and Mike Neidhold was named Coach of the Year.
