HERMISTON — Jaxson Gribskov in 2022 slipped through the backdoor of the 3A state tournament. This year, the Hermiston senior kicked down the front door and is one of the favorites to win the 182-pound title.
“I’m ready,” Gribskov said. “I’ve been preparing all season for this. I’m nervous, no doubt, but the way I’ve wrestled at 182 this season, I think I can go out and repeat.”
Mat Classic XXXIV begins Friday, Feb. 17, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The finals are Feb. 18.
Gribskov, who has an impressive 35-7 record, goes into state with district and regional titles to his credit. He gets a bye to start the state tournament, and will start with the Round of 16.
Of his seven losses, six came when he wrestled at 195 at the start of the season, and the one loss at 182 was to a wrestler from Nevada in the semifinals at the Rollie Lane Invitational in January.
“Initially, we thought he’d be better for the team at 195,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “He went 182 at Rollie Lane and wrestled better than he had all year. We knew that’s where he belonged.”
Gribskov also is trying to become the first multi-state champion for the Bulldogs since Valen Wyse (2016-17) won an Oregon 5A title at 152 as a junior, and at 170 as a senior.
Larson said Grisbkov has the tools to win back-to-back titles.
“His strength is his positioning,” he said. “He’s hard to get out of his stance, and we aren’t worried about him getting taken down. He does well on top, and guys have a hard time riding him. Guys don’t get many points on him. He will get a takedown and an escape, and sometimes that's all he needs.”
Solid technique has helped Gribskov the past four years, and that comes from never missing an opportunity to learn.
“He is always here,” Larson said. “ I don’t think he has been sick in four years. He’s here all the time; that’s how you get things done. He doesn’t have a big bag of tricks, but what he does, he does well and is persistent. He's an absolute poster child of fundamentals. He’s a very easy kid to coach.”
Gribskov had his last high school practice in the Hermiston wrestling room Wednesday.
“It has been surreal the past couple of weeks,” he said. “I know this is it. I can’t get those practices back.”
Wrestling in a basketball world
When Gribskov was in the third grade, his dad Allan was excited to start him in AAU basketball, but Jaxson wanted to give wrestling a go.
Allan, who played basketball at Ione High School, was on board. Nine years later, his son is going for his second state title.
This season has been a little more mild on the Gribskov family.
After winning district last year, Gribskov lost his first match at regionals and had to win five loser-out matches in the consolation round to finish third.
“Last year was a little scary with him losing his first match,” Larson said.
The following week, Gribskov became the first Hermiston wrestler to win a Washington state title when he won by a 12-4 major decision over Deklen Agloinga of Mead at 182 pounds.
He was soon followed by Sam Cadenas, who won the 285 title.
As this season comes to a close, Gribskov said he hopes his next stop is college wrestling. He’s already been talking to coaches at Eastern Oregon University and Southern Oregon University.
Gribskov will be joined at state by Aiden Favorite (120), Isaac Ramirez (126), Jeshaiah Tejeda Garza (126), Ben Larson (170), Carlos Cervantes (106), Jacoby Rodriguez (113), Jaysen Rodriguez (132), Daniel Garza (138), Grayson Hendon (152), Tama Tuia (170) and Dominic Echevaria (285).
