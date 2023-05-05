Jaxson Gribskov
Hermiston's Jaxson Gribskov adjusts his headgear Dec. 1, 2022, before a match against Sunnyside. Gribskov has signed to wrestle starting in 2023 at Southern Oregon University.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Jaxson Gribskov has all the attributes Southern Oregon University wrestling coach Joel Gibson looks for in an athlete — good grades, an accomplished wrestler and a good human being.

Gribskov will join the Raiders after signing a letter of intent to wrestle for one of the most storied programs in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics history.

