HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Jaxson Gribskov has all the attributes Southern Oregon University wrestling coach Joel Gibson looks for in an athlete — good grades, an accomplished wrestler and a good human being.
Gribskov will join the Raiders after signing a letter of intent to wrestle for one of the most storied programs in National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics history.
“We are excited to have him,” Gibson said. “He came down for the freestyle state tournament last month and came for a visit. I wasn’t able to spend a ton of time with him. He texted me last week and said he was coming. He will fit in really well in our program.”
Hermiston coach Kyle Larson, who wrestled at Oregon State University with Gibson, said Southern Oregon is a great fit for Gribskov.
“Southern is an awesome option,” Larson said. “They have a ton of culture and history, similar to what we have here at Hermiston. Wrestling is not a sport to be half in, it’s too mentally taxing, and it's a grind. You can work your tail off, put in every ounce of effort and you still aren’t guaranteed to win. You absolutely have to love wrestling to compete at the next level.”
Gribskov, who will major in computer science, said he had already been accepted to Southern Oregon when he toured the campus and met with the wrestling coaches.
“When I toured the campus, it was cool, the size was perfect and it was really pretty,” he said. “When we first got to campus, it had just rained and I liked that. The program is awesome. They have a lot of all-Americans, and I want to be a part of that. I want to help add to the legacy.”
Southern Oregon wrestling is steeped in history and tradition. The Raiders have had 35 national champions and 36 second-place finishers. SOU has won four NAIA national team titles — 1994, 1983, 1994 and 2001 — and were in the top five at nationals 11 times between 2001-17.
The Raiders had a few down years, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, but Gibson and his staff are focused on bringing the program back to the prominence it once was.
“When they tore the old building (Lithia Motors Pavilion) down (in 2016), the program was in a bad spot,” Gibson said. We practice in the rec center and we have plenty of mat space, but it’s not ideal.
Now, we have funding for a new wrestling room that should break ground in 2024. It’s heading in the right direction.”
Gibson said he has Gribskov penciled in at 184 pounds, which is close to the 182 he wrestled in high school.
Dreams do come true
Gribskov said he once had a plan for playing college football, but once he started putting in the time in the wrestling room and seeing good results, his dreams went from the gridiron to the wrestling mat.
“I love the sport, I might as well keep this going,” he said. “I started wrestling in the third grade. When I got into high school, I started seeing a lot more success. Then I won a state championship, and I thought this is something I could continue doing.”
As a coach, Larson said their goal is to help athletes see their own potential.
“That was a goal of Hermiston wrestling, prior to me wrestling or coaching, to get them to the next level,” Larson said. “If they want to, they can. Jaxson is in that position and I think he can. It’s awesome. Jaxson has done a good job in having colleges call him. You win a state title and finish second, you are putting yourself in a position for coaches to call you.”
Gribskov also had interest from Eastern Oregon University, North Idaho College and Central Iowa.
Gribskov’s success at the 3A state tournament the past two years has helped boost his resumé.
As a junior, Gribskov became the first Hermiston wrestler to win a Washington state title when he won by a 12-4 major decision over Deklen Agloinga of Mead at 182 pounds.
Gribskov finished second his senior year, getting pinned by Navarre Dixon of Lincoln in the 182-pound championship match. He finished the season 39-8.
“It benefits us to compete in the WIAA to prepare us for nationals,” Larson said. “I would never want to leave our league (Mid-Columbia Conference). I absolutely want to wrestle the top teams every year.”
And the cherry on top — Gribskov has qualified in Greco and freestyle for Junior Nationals July 15-23 in Fargo, North Dakota.
“Fargo is a phenomenal tournament,” Larson said. “I tell them if you qualify, you need to go. There are kids that go to Fargo expecting to place, then there are kids who go to Fargo to go hang out with Team Oregon. No matter why you go, you will leave Fargo a better wrestler.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.