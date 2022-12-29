HERMISTON — Hermiston libero/defensive specialist Camryn Hagel was the lone Bulldog selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference volleyball team, snagging honorable mention honors.
The sophomore finished the season with 261 digs, her serve receive percentage was 2.63, and she had 41 service aces.
“Cam is a very versatile and reliable player,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “No matter the opponent, she made it hard for any team to score on us because of her urge to compete.”
Hagel finished in the top three in the MCC in digs.
“I think, no doubt, next year that she’ll be making a run for the very top,” Bunn said. “She was already showing confidence last year as a freshman that she was a force to be reckoned with. This year she took on that role and stepped up another level.”
The Bulldogs finished 3-13 in MCC play and 6-15 overall. They advanced to the District 8 Tournament, where they lost to Mead in three sets.
Kamiakin junior setter Rylie Dolven was named Player of the Year, and Kamiakin’s Morgan Schauble was named Coach of the Year. The Braves won the conference title with a 14-2 record.
