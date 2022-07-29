SACRAMENTO — Hermiston’s Caden Hottman and Bradley Hottman earned All-American honors Monday, July 25, in the hammer throw at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships at Hornet Stadium at California State University.

The top eight in each event earn All-American honors.

