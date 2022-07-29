SACRAMENTO — Hermiston’s Caden Hottman and Bradley Hottman earned All-American honors Monday, July 25, in the hammer throw at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships at Hornet Stadium at California State University.
The top eight in each event earn All-American honors.
Competing in the 17-18 division, Caden Hottman, a recent Hermiston graduate, placed second with a throw of 195-5 on his fourth attempt. He will continue his track and field career at Washington State University.
Bradley Hottman, an incoming junior at Hermiston, finished seventh with a throw of 168-1, which came on his fifth throw.
Michael Pinkney won the event with a mark of 224-5 on his first throw.
The Hottmans, who compete for Tri-City Thunder, will compete Thursday in the 17-18 men’s discus.
In the women’s 17-18 hammer throw, Hermiston’s Bailey Young earned All-American honors with a seventh-place finish with a throw of 142-4 on her first throw of her series.
Katelyn Peterson won the event with a mark of 166-2.
Young, who will throw collegiately at Eastern Washington University, also competed later in the week in the shot put and discus.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.