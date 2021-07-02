EUGENE — Hermiston’s Caden Hottman threw a personal best 181 feet, 6 inches on Wednesday, June 30, to place sixth in the discus at The Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field.
The meet, in its 30th year, features the top prep track and field athletes from throughout the nation.
Hottman, who will be a senior in the fall, hit his top throw on his second attempt. Hermiston track coach Emily Strot said the mark will replace Hottoman’s previous school record of 178 feet.
Pendleton’s Sam Jennings finished seventh in the javelin with a toss of 189-10, which was below his personal best of 207-10. Jennings hit the mark on his first throw.
In the girls shot put, Hermiston’s Bailey Young placed 28th with a throw of 38-7. Her personal best is 41-10¾.
