HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Caden Hottman has never won a state track title. In fact, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has never been to the 3A state track meet.
That apparently did not mean much to Washington State University, which signed Hottman to a letter of intent to throw for the Cougars.
“He’s never been to state and signed a Division I scholarship,” Hermiston track coach Emilee Strot said. “This class has been the most affected by COVID. Their sophomore year was taken away, last year we had a shortened season. Hopefully, we get a full season this year.”
For Hottman, WSU was a place that felt like home.
“I was interested in a couple of schools, I went on a couple of visits and ended up choosing WSU,” he said. “The biggest thing is the facilities are awesome there, and they have the major (business management) I want to go into. I had a lot of bigger offers, but WSU was the place I was going to feel the most comfortable at the next level.”
Pullman also is close enough for mom and dad to watch his meets.
“My dad just wants what’s best for me,” Hottman said. “He’s really excited now that I made my decision. My mom (Molly) is the most happy. She was a big advocate for WSU and it’s proximity to home.”
Hottman, who carries a 3.8 GPA, will receive a 25% scholarship his first year at Washington State. He also has an academic scholarship, which will cover out-of-state tuition.
Hottman burst onto the Mid-Columbia Conference track scene his junior year. In his third high school meet, he threw the discus 178 feet to break Tre Neal’s school discus record of 169-2 set in 2016.
Hottman now holds the school record with a mark of 181-6.
“It has been my goal to hit 200 (feet) in the discus by my senior year, and 220 in the hammer. I have thrown in six hammer meets. My PR is 189, which I threw at the Junior Olympics in July, in Jacksonville, Florida. I finished third in the hammer. I was third in the discus too, but I only threw 173.”
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hottman also throws the shot put, but not with the same zeal he does the discus and hammer. His personal best is 50-7. He won the MCC district shot put and discus titles last spring.
“In one year, I did all of these things,” Hottman said. “I knew the process and what I was getting into. I have been throwing since the seventh grade. I just want to get better everyday. Just doing the little things, and I knew the big things would happen. Hopefully this year will be better.”
Strot said she and fellow throws coach David Faaeteete can’t take much credit for Hottman’s success. He came to the program with a good track background.
“I can’t take any credit for him,” Strot said. “He does so much on his own. I coach him at an extremely high level. He knows so much. It’s a unique relationship I get to have with him because he is so advanced. I feel like I coach him at the college level. He is really intelligent when it comes to the discus and technique.”
Not only does Hottman put in the work in the discus and shot put rings, but also in the weight room.
“We are in the weight room at 6:30 in the morning four days a week,” Hottman said.
And he has taken advantage of every rep. He holds the school record in the clean at 320 pounds. He benches 315 and squats 500. He also holds the school record for max total (clean, bench, squat) at 1,135 pounds.
Strot, who teaches weight training, appreciates the work Hottman puts in.
“He is incredibly strong,” she said. “He has worked really hard to get that strong. The culture in the weight room has changed for the boys, and I think it has to do with Caden. He gets in there and goes to work and he does everything right. He has great technique.”
A solid foundation
Hottman first started competing in track in the seventh grade. He was prodded by his dad Gavin to at least give the sport a try.
Gavin Hottman was a state champion in the shot put (51-4 1/2) and discus (155) for Kalama High School in 1995.
He competed for Eastern Oregon University, where he is ranked fifth on the Mountaineers’ all-time list for the discus throw with a mark of 158-3, set in 1997.
By the time Hottman was in the eighth grade, he had the top marks in Oregon for middle school throwers, which ignited the flame for track.
Baseball was Hottman’s first love since he was a little boy, and he played through his freshman year before he decided that track and field was his future.
“It’s cool for Caden that he has the support from his family,” Strot said. “They have made it a family sport. They get to travel together. They have even put in a throwing place at home.”
Hottman also got a few offers to play football, but he passed.
“I had some interest from schools for football — NAIA and Div. II — but I knew track was what I wanted to do,” he said. “I love playing football, but track, I love everything about it. I love training for track just as much as I like competing in it. I feel I would have a better future in track than football.”
A very bright future
Not only does Hottman put in the time at school to get better, but he attends meets all over the country, and works out at the Iron Wood Throws Center in Rathdrum, Idaho.
“I go at least once a month,” Hottman said of Ironwood. “It’s the biggest influence I have. I was there two weeks ago.”
Hottman will compete in two indoor meets in March in New York City. There, he will compete in the weight throw, which is a college indoor event. His best mark in the event is 68-11, which ranks him 12th in the nation among high school throwers.
The Bulldogs open Mid-Columbia Conference action March 31 at Richland High School.
“It will be a fun season,” Hottman said. “If I don’t come prepared, I won’t be in first place at the end of the day. I’m competing against myself.”
If everything goes as planned, Hottman hopes to throw at the state meet in May.
“My goal since I was a sophomore was to win a state title,” he said.
After two years of waiting, it’s time.
