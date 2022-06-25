HERMISTON — Hermison’s Caden Hottman was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference first team for shot put and discus, while teammate Bailey Young was a first-team selection for the girls shot put.
Hottman placed first in both events at every MCC meet this spring. He threw 56 feet, 4 inches in the shot put at the MCC Championships, then broke the school record with a mark of 57-9 at the 3A state meet.
Hottman also won both events at the prestigious Pasco Invite.
In the discus, he broke his own school record with a toss of 185-8 on March 31, and won the 3A state title in May.
Young had a monster spring in the shot put. After placing second at the Richland jamboree, she never lost another competition. She also won titles at the Pasco Invite and the Oregon Relays.
She shattered the school record at the Oregon Relays with a mark of 46-1½, then bettered her own mark at the Kiwanis Twilight meet with a throw of 46-10. She threw a personal best 47-1 at the MCC Championships.
She won the 3A state title with a heave of 46-8¼. Young also won the state discus title (134-5), but the MCC honors are through the regular season.
Ryker McDonald was named to the second team in the 100 meters, and to the honorable mention team in the shot put. He qualified for state in both events.
McDonald placed first or second in the 100 in every MCC meet, and was the top 3A 100 runner. His top time of the regular season was 11.19. At the District 8 Championships, he ran an 11.08.
In the shot put, McDonald routinely placed second behind Hottman. His top throw of the year 51-1¼. He placed fifth at the 3A state meet.
The Hermiston boys 4x400 relay team of Justus Counsell, Tyler Lin, Jaysen Rodriguez and Landon Shilhanek was named to the honorable mention team. Their top time during the season was 3:33.23.
For the girls, Eseta Sepeni earned honorable mention honors in the discus. Her top mark of the season was 123 feet.
Also, the 4x400 relay team of Dalia Cervantes, Jackie Garcia, Alondra Risueno and Estephany Diaz was named to the honorable mention team. Their top time of the year was 4:15.73.
