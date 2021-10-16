HERMISTON — Playing college basketball has been a dream of Katelyn Heideman’s since she was in the fifth grade.
The Hermiston senior recently had her dream come true, signing with the University of Providence in Butte, Montana.
“I am super excited about it,” Heideman said. “They are a super competitive team, I love the coaches, they make sure you work hard, and I love that. When I committed there, it felt so right. I am super blessed to have the opportunity I have been given.”
Heideman, who plans to major in business and management, said she fell in love with school and the program on her Sept. 24 visit.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I loved the family atmosphere they have there. It’s a little smaller of a campus, which I like. Butte Falls is so beautiful.”
Argos coach William Himmelberg, who is in his 12th season, said he is excited to have Heideman, a 5-foot-5 guard, join his program.
“We are really excited that Katelyn chose the University of Providence,” he said. “She comes from a strong high school team and a great AAU club team. I am excited about how well Katelyn can shoot the basketball. Her ability to shoot the 3 at a high percentage, and shoot it from deep range, will make her a big threat.”
Hermiston reached the District 8 playoffs in 2020, with Heideman being a big part of the team’s outside threat.
During the COVID-19 pandemic’s shortened 2021 spring season, the Bulldogs were 4-3.
“We love how Katelyn competes and she has good quickness and has a great work ethic,” Himmelberg said. “She is a good fit for our program, and it was evident on her visit she will have great chemistry with our current players.”
Heideman already knows soon-to-be and current Providence players Camryn Cartwright and Delaney Pink. Both are from Chiawana High School.
“I train with Camryn and Delaney,” Heideman said. “It will be fun to play with them.”
Pink plays basketball and soccer for the Argos.
One last season
Heideman will be a key player for new Hermiston coach Jay Ego.
Ego already is familiar with Heideman, who played on his Oregon Elite basketball team for two years in the Portland area.
For Heideman, Ego is her third high school basketball coach in four years. Ego replaced Maloree Moss.
“I am super excited he is our coach,” Heideman said. “He definitely knows how to coach girls and motivate them without a yell-in-your-face kind of way. He has a very high basketball IQ. As a team, we have gotten better.”
Other key players returning for the Bulldogs are Bailey Young, Haylee Mercer, Alexis Ackerman, Morgan Brown and Adrianna Coleman.
“They are all great girls and some of my closest friends,” Heideman said. “It’s nice to play with them and get to know them as players. We all know what we can do and what we are capable of. I think we will be OK.”
Heideman gets her love of basketball from her parents. Her dad, Aaron, played football and basketball at Ione High School, while her mom, MaryJane, played volleyball and basketball at Echo and Ione.
Heideman has stuck mainly to basketball, except for a stint on the track team as a freshman.
“Basketball is my thing,” she said. “I play all year around. I just think basketball correlates to life. If you put your mind to it, you can achieve it. It teaches you a lot. I am competitive and I love how competitive it is.”
Heideman, who has worked hard to improve her game, also has taken advantage of track coach Emilee Strot’s weight training program for girls at the high school the past four years. She said it has been beneficial.
“When I first came in as a freshman, I was tiny,” she said. “It helped me a lot with strength and speed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.