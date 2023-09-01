Hermiston steer wrestler Dalton Massey turns in a 3.3-second run to tie for the round win with Jesse Brown on Aug. 9, 2023, at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston. Massey set the single-season earnings record for the event with $164,649 with one month left in the season.
HERMISTON — The arch of steer wrestler Dalton Massey's career has gone nearly straight up since his rookie season of ProRodeo in 2014.
That year, the Hermiston cowboy entered his name in just 19 rodeos throughout the Pacific Northwest. When his Resistol rookie season came to an end, he had won just $1,388. It was a steady climb for the next four years, but even that total came out to just $24,340. But he never lost sight of his goals.
Fast forward 10 years and he's rewriting the ProRodeo record books one steer at a time.
With a month left in the 2023 season, Massey has earned $164,649, which surpasses Ty Erickson's record of $163,152 for the most money won in a single regular season before the NFR in the event. Erickson set the mark in 2017.
"It's just been a great year you know," Massey said. "I've had a lot of great chances everywhere I've competed at. The horse (Tanner Milan's horse Eddie) that I have been riding this year has been awesome. I've just tried to use all the opportunities that I can get out here rodeoing."
Massey, 30, sits No. 1 in the PRCA/RAM World Standings. Before this season he had never finished higher than 17th, which he did a year ago with $67,349.
His 2023 campaign was highlighted by winning the $50,000 check at RodeoHouston. It's been a constant progression over the last decade.
"You know I got married last year and my wife and I bought a house," he said. "I have bills now, so you can't go without winning. I needed to step it up. Being 19th, 16th, and 17th just wasn't cutting it and I knew that. I've also been saying that for two years, but I wasn't about to quit. I've put my life into this deal, and I was going to see it through no matter what."
His passion and love for the sport is shining brightly. He said he wrote down his goals before the season began and up to this point they have gone exactly to plan, but he knows the work is far from done.
"Obviously the first goal was to make the NFR, the second was to win $150,000, and the next one was to break the earnings record," Massey said. "A guy would love the chance to come back No. 1 to Las Vegas.
"I'm just trying to prove every time I get a chance that I'm supposed to be there. It's a big deal and everyone is looking at you when the announcer says, 'he's sitting No. 1 in the world'. You have to prove it every time to everybody that's there to watch. I'd love nothing more than to continue having a record-breaking year and win everything."
