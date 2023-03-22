Dalton Massey, of Hermiston, wrestles down a steer in 4.0 seconds Oct. 2, 2020, at the Columbia River Circuit Finals at the Farm City Pro Rodeo Arena in Hermiston. Massey won the steer wrestling title at Rodeo Houston on March 19, 2023.
HOUSTON — Hermiston steer wrestler Dalton Massey turned in the biggest performance of his career at Rodeo Houston on Sunday, March 19, winning the title and earning $54,250 over the three-week event.
"I planned on that happening, but you never know what will happen," he said. "Everyone plans on going there and winning. It’s the top 40 guys in the world. It’s one of those rodeos that’s tough."
The win vaulted Massey to the top of the world standings with $77,072, a place he has never been.
Will Lummas is second with $44,116, while Baker City cowboy Jesse Brown is third with $40,427.
"I have never been there before," Massey said of the top spot. "It’s great, but the season doesn’t end until Sept. 31, to make the NFR."
At Rodeo Houston, Massey was in the Super Series 3 group with the likes of Clayton Haas, Cody Devers and Ty Erickson.
He was sixth in the second round, and won the third round, pocketing $3,000 and earning a spot in the semifinals.
In the Super Series Semifinal 2, Massey finished third with a time of 5.5 seconds, good for another $1,000.
In the championship round (top 10), Massey and Rowdy Parrott tied for first with a time of 4.8 seconds, sending them to the Championship Shootout.
It was there that Massey turned in a time of 4.5 seconds for the title and a $50,000 check.
"The top 10 guys go to the short round, and the top four are in shootout," Massey said. "Whoever won the short go got to go last in the final four. Me and Rowdy tied, but I had the tiebreaker and I got to go last. It adds to the pressure, but you want to know what you have to beat. How aggressive you want to be with the start. It plays into your hand when you get to go last."
One big rodeo can change the course of a season for a lot of cowboys.
Last year, Massey, 29, earned $67,349 and finished 17th in the world standings.
"There are only a couple of rodeos where you can win this kind of money," Massey said. "Historically, I have not done well. It was huge to get this. Houston is the biggest one we go to, beside Calgary (70% of earnings count toward NFR money). I have been having a good winter. I was trying to qualify for Calgary (in July) and I got in. And, I'm in the NFR Open in Colorado Springs (July)."
Massey is competing at Rodeo Austin this week — his ninth rodeo of the winter — and has secured a spot in the semifinals.
"When we enter these rodeos, you try to go to one every day and get on a roll," Massey said. "Sometimes it works, and sometimes you are done in four days. We went to The American and I made the finals, but was just shy of the final four (he was sixth)."
Massey, a 2011 graduate of Hermiston High School, competed at Blue Mountain Community College before becoming a full-time member of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2014.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.