Dalton Massey, of Hermiston, wrestles down a steer in 4.0 seconds Oct. 2, 2020, at the Columbia River Circuit Finals at the Farm City Pro Rodeo Arena in Hermiston. Massey won the steer wrestling title at Rodeo Houston on March 19, 2023.

 East Oregonian, File

HOUSTON — Hermiston steer wrestler Dalton Massey turned in the biggest performance of his career at Rodeo Houston on Sunday, March 19, winning the title and earning $54,250 over the three-week event.

"I planned on that happening, but you never know what will happen," he said. "Everyone plans on going there and winning. It’s the top 40 guys in the world. It’s one of those rodeos that’s tough."

