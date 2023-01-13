HERMISTON — Lindsey Perkins had seen the girls battling in the wrestling room at Hermiston High School, but she never thought she’d be one of those girls.
Now, with plenty of hard work and cutting more than 40 pounds, Perkins is one of those girls.
“My math teacher (Jessica Gormley), who was also an assistant coach last year, told me I would be a good wrestler,” Perkins said. “I finally broke and tried it. I liked the team dynamic, and the experience of wrestling in general. We are all supportive of each other.”
Perkins, a junior, joined the Bulldogs midway through last season, but never got to step on the mat for a match. The cutoff weight for high school girls wrestling is 235 pounds. When Perkins first walked into the wrestling room she tipped the scales at 272.
“I went to every single practice,” Perkins said. “At the very beginning, I didn’t know anything about wrestling. After I talked to the coaches, I thought ‘I can do this.’ Once I started, it kicked in. You get to beat people up.”
Wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports for women from high school to college, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. In Washington, there are more than 2,300 girls participating in the sport — second only to California and Texas.
Perkins spent the second half the season last year learning the sport and cutting weight. She was able to spar with, and learn from, Eseta Sepeni, who now is wrestling at Oklahoma City University.
“I think 100% it helped that I was able to learn from her,” Perkins said of Sepeni. “She’s a good wrestler. I was also recording matches and watching and learning that way too.”
Once the season was over, Perkins made it her mission to cut the weight to be able to compete this season.
She still was above the limit when the season started, but by late December, she wrestled her first matches at the Best of the West tournament in Pasco.
“I mostly changed my eating habits,” she said. “More veggies and lean protein, and I kind of adapted bits and pieces of the keto diet. It helps. I’m going to take one of the weight lifting classes next semester. I think a lot of my weight is muscle. I have definitely seen some changes since I lost weight.”
The 5-foot-9 Perkins said she is down to 230 pounds, giving her a buffer just in case.
“I try to keep that so I don’t worry too much about what I eat,” she said.
Perkins placed third at Best of the West, and recently placed third at Kelso, in one of the largest girls tournaments in the nation.
“I surprised myself,” Perkins said of placing at Kelso. “Going in, I didn’t think I would place. It was very intimidating. I just kept working and it happened. I’m surprised at how well I have done. I have gained confidence.”
“Lindsey has beaten kids who were state placers,” Hermiston coach Al Davis said. “She’s a good worker. She gets it done.”
Perkins is 11-2 this season after getting a pin against Richland’s Amy Ordaz on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
“She is so new to wrestling at this level, I don’t think she’s aware of what she’s done,” Davis said. “This is her second year of wrestling. She’s still finding her feet, finding her way, and believing she’s good at it.”
Perkins, who played volleyball in middle school, said her parents, Paula Anderson and Sean Perkins, have been very supportive of her change in sports.
“My mom thought I was crazy,” Perkins said. “She told me before that she could never see me in such an aggressive sport. Now that she sees me, she is really supportive. My stepdad (Anthony Anderson) wrestled in high school at Umatilla. He told me he could show me a few moves.”
The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start in Mid-Columbia Conference action with wins over Southridge, Walla Walla, Richland, Kamiakin and Chiawana. They also have a nonleague dual win over Sunnyside.
“I hope we are pacing ourselves for the end of the year,” Davis said. “We still have some holes (in the lineup), but we are trying to fill them. We are a good dual team. We just need to win the ones we should and worry about the rest later.”
