WALLA WALLA — Hermiston fell short of its goal of sending its boys and girls teams to the 3A state championships, but the Bulldogs will be represented at state by sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez and junior Jackie Garcia.

Rodriguez finished 15th overall at the District 8 Regional Meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, Oct, 29, with a time of 16:39.53, well off his personal best, but good enough to grab one of the 21 berths to state.

