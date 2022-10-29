WALLA WALLA — Hermiston fell short of its goal of sending its boys and girls teams to the 3A state championships, but the Bulldogs will be represented at state by sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez and junior Jackie Garcia.
Rodriguez finished 15th overall at the District 8 Regional Meet at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, Oct, 29, with a time of 16:39.53, well off his personal best, but good enough to grab one of the 21 berths to state.
“That’s part of coaching, to get him to where he needs to be,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “Our boys didn’t perform badly. Jaysen ran well, Zach (Turner) just finished out of state for the second year, and Pedro (Pacheco) ran well, but our fifth runner couldn’t compete with Cheney’s.”
The 3A state championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Brody Hartley of Walla Walla won the race with a time of 15:23.91, 16 seconds ahead of the No. 2 runner, Noah Holden of Mead.
Mt. Spokane won the team title with 31 points, followed by Mead (53), Cheney (71), Walla Walla (131) and Hermiston (134).
Cheney, Mead and Mt. Spokane ran really well,” Blackburn said. “They came to race.”
Turner finished 22nd for Hermiston, clocking a personal best 16:54.42, less than a second behind Mt. Spokane’s Sam Newton, who nabbed the last spot to state.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were John Mills (23rd, 16:57.56), Pacheco (28th, 17:10.96) and freshman Miguel Fuentes (46th, 17:48.85).
On the girls side, Garcia finished 17th with a time of 20:07.79.
“Injuries finally got the best of us,” Blackburn said. “Lily Fields and Sophia (Helfer) have been hurt for a month now. I pulled Sophia a minute before the race because she was hobbling. None of the girls ran well. As coaches, we have to look at how we can better prepare our kids. We don’t want to be out of going to state again. That is the goal as a team.”
Charlotte Pedersen of Mt. Spokane won the race with a time of 18:19.58, 26 seconds in front of Mead’s Charlotte Cullen.
Mt. Spokane won the team title with 66 points, followed by Mead (70) and Cheney (91). Hermiston was seventh with 150 points.
Also figuring into Hermiston’s scoring were Madeline Franke (24th, 20:57.49), Jeannine Heredia (28th, 21:16.94), Fields (41st, 21:52.37) and Ashley Treadwell (43rd, 22:01.77).
