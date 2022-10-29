HERMISTON — Jaysen Rodriguez put 450 miles on his running shoes over the summer. His treks took him around the Washington Monument, and baseball stadiums in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and Chicago.
By the time the Hermiston High School sophomore and his family arrived in Arizona, it was too hot to run outside, so he got in his miles on a treadmill.
“I put in a lot of miles this summer, almost 200 more than the year before,” Rodriguez said. “It was more challenging. I wanted to be good this season. I run six days a week.”
All this was in preparation for this season and the upcoming District 8 Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
“I feel I always have something to prove,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s something.”
Rodriguez was one of the top Mid-Columbia Conference runners this fall, and he looks to parlay that into a second trip to state with a strong showing Saturday, Oct. 29.
“It’s a mixture of excitement because it’s the championship, and intense because everything matters,” he said. “I’m hoping to stick with Brody (Hartley of Walla Walla) and Noah (Holden of Mead). I want to help the team get to state. Every placement will matter.”
Aiming to bounce backRodriguez has put a lot of weight on his shoulders, but only the top 21 runners and top three teams will advance to the 3A state meet Nov. 5 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
“There is pressure on me to do well this weekend to help the team go to state,” Rodriguez said. “I try not to let it get to me. The other guys follow me. They pick up the slack and help out, which is really good for the team.”
Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said Rodriguez possesses the skills to be one of the top runners to come out of Hermiston.
“When you look at an athlete, there are several things you look for,” he said. “If they have the mindset and desire to put in the work, push themselves and have natural talent. That is a special kid. He has everything. He wants to be amazing, and is willing to put in the work. We just have to keep him healthy.”
After practice Oct. 27, Rodriguez was taking a dip in an ice bath and getting muscle stim treatment.
He has been a little lethargic at times this season, and recent tests showed an iron deficiency. He is getting back on the right track, and he and his coach hope they will see positive results this weekend.
“I’m excited to see how he will do,” Blackburn said. I’m hoping to see him bounce back this week.”
Blackburn said a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds should easily get him into the top 10 and to state. Rodriguez’s top time this season is 15:39.90 at the Oregon City Invitational, a race he won.
“He would have to run poorly not to qualify for state,” Blackburn said. “He wants to be in the top three, but I think he would be happy with the top five.”
As a team, the Bulldogs will be without senior Miguel Duron, whose religion does not allow for extracurricular activities on Saturdays.
Besides Rodriguez, Hermiston will look to junior Johnny Mills, seniors Zach Turner, Pedro Pacheco and Kellen Joyce, and sophomore Robert Bartman to punch its ticket to state for the first time since joining the MCC.
Filling in the seventh spot will be freshman Miguel Fuentes, who finished second in the junior varsity race at the MCC championships.
“If we race well, I don’t think first is out of the picture,” Blackburn said. “Mt. Spokane and Mead will be tough to beat. It will be between Cheney and us for third. If Mt. Spokane and Mead don’t have a great day, we can beat them. That’s why we race.”
Talent at an early ageRodriguez was in the fourth grade when one of his teachers suggested he run in a cross-country race. By the sixth grade, he was running all summer and he hasn’t stopped.
“Back then, 4 miles was hard,” he said. “Now, that is the minimum.”
Last year as a freshman, Rodriguez was 12th at the District 8 Championships with a time of 16:55.30. He placed 92nd at the 3A state meet, then turned around the next week and finished 18th at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships.
He also is a talented runner on the track. He was one of the top 800 and 1,600 runners in the MCC.
In April, he placed third in the freshman 3,000 in a time of 9 minutes, 4.9 seconds at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field in Eugene.
In June, he placed fourth in the freshman mile at the Nike Outdoor National Championship at Hayward Field with a time of 4:26.81.
“After he did the Nike Nationals, I told him to take two weeks off,” Blackburn said. “He took like five days.”
That short layoff turned into 450 miles across the country.
“I would have liked to have seen a little less,” Blackburn said. “He should have taken a couple of weeks off and maybe been about 400. He will do what he’s asked, but he seems to want to do more. The bigger question is who would take the time to run on vacation? That’s why he will be successful.”
It wasn’t all fun and running for Rodriguez while he was on the road.
“When we were in Pittsburgh, my phone died, I was lost and it was night,” he said. “A security guard at a concert let me use his phone.”
Rodriguez also has shown talent on the wrestling mat since he was 4 years old. The two sports feed off one another.
“In wrestling, you have to be hard working,” he said. “I put that into running.”
That hard work helped earn him a fifth-place finish at the 3A state tournament at 126 pounds, and helped the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the team standings.
“The state tournament, and the meaning behind it is better than Reno,” he said. “It’s what dreams are made of.”
