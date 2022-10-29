MCC Cross Country
Buy Now

Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez leads the pack during the first lap of the Mid-Columbia Conference boys varsity cross-country meet Oct. 12, 2022, at Lawrence Scott Park in Kennewick. Rodriguez will run in the District 8 Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, and hopes to earn another trip to state.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — Jaysen Rodriguez put 450 miles on his running shoes over the summer. His treks took him around the Washington Monument, and baseball stadiums in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and Chicago.

By the time the Hermiston High School sophomore and his family arrived in Arizona, it was too hot to run outside, so he got in his miles on a treadmill.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.