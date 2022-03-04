TACOMA, Wash. — The Hermiston girls basketball season came to an end Friday, March 4 at the Tacoma Dome, but not without leaving a mark in the history books as the first Oregon team to reach the 3A state quarterfinals of the Hardwood Classic.
The Bulldogs (15-11) won three loser-out games to reach the Tacoma Dome, but finished 0-2, with the final loss coming to Stanwood 67-57. They fell one win shy of playing for a trophy.
“It’s no fun to lose,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “It’s hard to get there, and even harder to get back there sometimes. It was certainly an experience I hope they don’t soon forget. There were some great memories made this week.”
The Spartans took control of the game in the first quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-13. They pushed their lead to 47-31 at the half.
“Today, we just couldn’t keep pace with their shooting in the first half,” Ego said. “The pace of the game was pretty fast.”
Hermiston outscored the Spartans 26-20 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
Senior Katelyn Heideman finished her high school career with 20 points — including five 3-pointers — while freshman Izzy Simmons had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“It’s a good way for her to finish,” Ego said of Heideman. “She needed to finish that way.”
Senior Bailey Young added four points and nine rebounds for Hermiston, while fellow senior Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky chipped in three points and seven rebounds.
“Lindsey gave us some great minutes,” Ego said.
Vivienne Berrett led Stanwood with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Tatum Brager added 13 points.
The Bulldogs will lose five seniors off this year’s team, but have a good core of players returning.
“There is some good youth coming back,” Ego said. “They gained some great experience in a great venue (Tacoma Dome) and in a new program. Those players will get stronger and the program will get stronger. There will be some tough shoes to fill with our seniors going out.”
