HERMISTON — In what started out as a trip to an identification camp at Northern Arizona University, ended with an offer for Hermiston’s Sydney Seavert to play soccer at Ottawa University.
The liberal arts university in Surprise, Arizona, may have a soccer program that is just four years old, but it’s one of the top 10 programs in the nation at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level.
“Her original plan was to go to NAU and their ID camp,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said of the Nov. 17-20 trip. “I said why don’t we go to other schools, we have three days? What’s it going to hurt? When we went to Ottawa, she was invited to practice the next morning. The school really enjoyed her, and she liked them. They wouldn’t let us leave. It was pretty awesome.”
Guizar said he was impressed with the program.
“It was an eye opener to me,” he said. “She played with some girls who are 21 and she had multiple opportunities to score and she scored a goal on them.”
For Seavert, the team camaraderie at Ottawa and the endless sunshine was a selling point.
“This is when people say, ‘this is where your heart leads you,’” Seavert said. “They are putting money back into their school and soccer players. When I went to practice and scored a goal. I told them I could see myself playing with them. They said they could see me playing there.”
The Wolves’ practice time was early, but Seavert was up and ready at 4 a.m.
“It was 65 degrees and I went to practice in shorts and T-shirt,” Seavert said. “One of their coaches asked if I was cold. I told him what it was like back home. It was super warm, we got to see the sunrise. It was really pretty.”
Seavert had breakfast with the team and felt a connection to the players and coaches.
“Just a day in the life of a soccer player,” Seavert said. “Being there helped make my decision of where I want to go.”
Seavert, who also visited Arizona Christian University and Mesa Community College, was offered a scholarship by Ottawa, and the rest is history.
A 5-foot-7 midfielder for the Bulldogs, Seavert said she would likely play a center attacking mid in college. The Wolves also plan on playing her as a freshman.
“I like pushing the ball up and assisting on goals.” she said.
Seavert plans to get a bachelors of arts in exercise science.
“Hopefully I can be an occupational therapist,” she said. “There are so many different ways I can go.”
The only problem with playing in Arizona is that mom and dad won’t be able to be at every game.
“My parents (Trampas and Amy) and I are going there for spring break,” Seavert said. “They haven’t seen the campus. My dad is pretty sad about me leaving, he loves his baby girl. I told him I was just a plane ticket away. My grandpa (Bob) has already planned a whole route with my grandma (Marilyn) to come down and visit and watch me play.”
A good starting point
Seavert never played club soccer, but playing for Hermiston, and playing in the Mid-Columbia Conference against some of the best teams and players in Washington, she said she is ready for what comes next.
“The MCC prepared me for this,” she said. “There are so many good players in the league. It makes me honored and thankful to have played against them.”
Seavert was named to the MCC second team her senior year. She finished with three goals and eight assists.
“Sydney is one of our standout players,” Guizar said. “She didn’t make it this far for no reason. They (Ottawa) said if she is this good, who else do you have? I was able to talk about my program and where we are going in the future. We have a good sophomore class that will be juniors next year. That pumps me up.”
During the offseason, Seavert can be found playing in the local men’s indoor league on Sundays.
“She loves to learn, and she puts in the work,” Guizar said.
Seavert said she is thankful for her coach for pushing her to explore her options.
“Freddy made the connections,” she said. “It wasn’t just for me, but for the younger generations. These connections could help the girls get out of Hermiston, and bring some attention to Hermiston soccer. He will have those contacts forever.”
