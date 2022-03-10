HERMISTON — Hermiston freshman Izzy Simmons and senior Bailey Young were named to the 3A state basketball all-tournament team for their performances March 3-5 in Tacoma, Washington.

The Bulldogs, making their first appearance at the Hardwood Classic, won three loser-out games to reach the state quarterfinals. Hermiston finished 0-2 with losses to Lake Washington and Stanwood.

Over two games, Simmons finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. She was named to the second team.

Young, who battled inside, had six points and 14 rebounds, and was selected to the honorable mention team.

Garfield’s Malia Samuels was named tournament MVP on the girls side after leading the Bulldogs to a 3A state title.

