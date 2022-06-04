HERMISTON — The Hermiston wrestling program has been churning out top-notch wrestlers for years, and Jesse Vassey is part of that tradition.
The Hermiston senior, who placed third at the 3A state tournament, has signed a letter of intent to wrestle for Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, where the Mountaineers have him penciled in to wrestle at 197 pounds.
“At first I wasn’t too sure I wanted to wrestle beyond high school,” Vassey said. “As I continued to wrestle, I found a passion. It helps me deal with anger and my emotions. It wasn’t until my senior year where I thought I could do this.”
Vassey looked at Southern Oregon University, Corban University and Warner Pacific, but once he got to Eastern Oregon, I knew he had found the right place.
“It’s going to be very awesome,” he said. “I feel the coaches and my teammates will help me get better. When I went for a visit, they were amazing people. I want to strive to be just like them.”
Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said he is excited for Vassey to begin the next chapter in his wrestling career.
“I told him to go in and wrestle, become a good teammate, get good grades, show up on time and be ready,” Larson said. “Everything we have been preaching for four years. Things happen, and those are the opportunities you have to take advantage of.”
After a makeshift junior year because of the pandemic, Vassey excelled in his senior season.
He ran the table in the Mid-Columbia Conference and earned first-team honors at 220 pounds.
Vassey then won the Mid-Columbia Conference district tournament, and placed second at the Region 4 Regional Tournament. He also placed fourth at the always tough Rollie Lane Invitational.
“He started out really well,” Larson said. “I thought he would do really well and he had confidence. When we were going to the Muilenburg Tournament, he tested positive for COVID. He didn’t get to go to Tri-State. Those are a good measuring stick early. Then he placed at Rollie Lane. That’s when his attitude changed and we started telling him he could make wrestling a real deal after high school. He could wrestle with anyone. He was phenomenal for us from Rollie Lane on.”
Vassey’s third-place finish at state helped the Bulldogs secure second place in the team standings. He finished the season with a 33-8 record.
“When I went there, I was expecting something not as big as it was,” Vassey said of the state tournament. “The opponents I went up against were tougher than I thought they would be. I thought it was an honor to work my way up and get there. I was pretty upset about losing that one match, but it was motivation to win the consolation bracket. You have to go against guys more motivated than you. I made it to the top three, that was pretty awesome.”
Larson said Vassey really excelled his senior year.
“He did everything he had to do to be a state placer,” Larson said. “Top three gets eyeballs looking at you.”
Vassey plans on majoring in nursing at EOU. It’s a profession that is important to him.
“My mom (Tiffany Hodge) is a nursing instructor at Good Shepherd,” he said. “She works hard and is my inspiration. She’s my No. 1 supporter. She has always been there for me.”
It’s a grind every day
Wrestling is not for the faint of heart. Workouts, diet and dedication to your craft can eat up a lot of your time.
Vassey has been wrestling since the eighth grade. When he got to high school, he realized he needed to work on his strength, and has spent a good amount of time in the weight room, in addition to time on the mat.
“I have to work out several hours a day to manage my strength,” the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Vassey said. “Usually there are a variety of huge guys, and when you are in the middle, you have to make up that difference with strength.”
Vassey typically wrestled 5 pounds underweight during the season. With fellow senior Sam Cadenas moving from 220 to 285, it allowed Vassey to slide into the 220 slot.
“I couldn’t have gone to 285, so my only option would have been to go down,” he said. “Being at 220 is better than 195. Instead of cutting weight, I was able to maintain my weight and that made it easier to wrestle. Sam is my No. 1 training partner. We spar and make each other better.”
Vassey’s time in the weight room has benefitted him greatly, according to Larson.
“Our weight training program has been pretty consistent for a few years,” Larson said. “Emilee Strot and David Faaeteete have really pushed it. Our weight training program is a result of all these kids signing and having opportunities. It’s phenomenal. It’s making women and men in our school much better athletes.”
