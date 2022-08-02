SACRAMENTO — Hermiston’s Bailey Young picked up her second All-American honor, this time in the shot put, at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships on Wednesday, July 27, at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State University.
Young, who earlier in the week placed seventh in the hammer throw, unleashed a throw of 45 feet, 9¼ inches to place second in the 17-18 division of the shot put. The mark came on her final throw of the competition.
Lauren St. Peters of Texas won the event with a personal best mark of 46-0½.
On July 28, Young placed 12th in the discus with a mark of 122-1.
The top eight in each event earn All-American honors.
Young will throw in college at Eastern Washington University.
In the 17-18 men’s discus, Hermiston’s Caden Hottman finished fourth on July 28 with a toss of 174-2, which came on his third of six throws.
Michael Pinkney of New York, who has signed to throw at UCLA, won the event with a throw of 202-8.
Hottman, who will throw at Washington State University, placed second in the hammer earlier in the week to earn All-American honors in both events.
