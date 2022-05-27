TACOMA — Hermiston could not have asked for a better start to the 3A State Track and Field Championships at Mt. Tahoma High School.
Bailey Young won the 3A girls discus title on Thursday, May 26, with a personal best throw of 134 feet, 5 inches, and Caden Hottman placed second in the shot put — and shattered the school record — with a mark of 57-9.
“We are both pretty proud,” Hermiston coach Emilee Strot said of herself and throws coach David Faaeteete. “We are reliving the day together.”
Young, who placed third at the District 8 meet to advance to state, took the lead into the finals with a mark of 119-9 on her second throw in prelims.
Young had a strong series in the finals at 118-10 and 119-7. She had the lead into the final throw, where Mead’s Emily Hutchinson had a mark of 119-11 to surpass Young, who had the last throw of the competition.
Young unleashed her throw of 134-5, which was more than 11 feet further than her previous best of 122-10.
Young’s mark also moved her from sixth to third on the school leaderboard. Mary Barnett, who threw 139-3 in 2010, holds the record.
“I was extremely impressed how she dealt with the pressure on her last throw,”Strot said. “She knew the position she was in. She stepped up when she needed it most. It took that little bit of pressure to put her in the right state to get the mark.”
Hottman thrives on good competition, and he got that and more in the shot put event.
“I had fun,”Hottman said. “There were some big guys there.”
Hottman entered the competition with the second-best throw in the field behind sophomore Brayden Platt of Yelm. The two of them had a record-setting day, while the rest of the field lagged behind.
Hottman opened the competition with a throw of 56-1, then shattered the Hermiston school record with a personal best mark of 57-7 3/4.
The record stood for 10 minutes until Hottman broke it again, this time with a mark of 57-9. That would be his longest throw of the competition, which held up for second place.
“It felt awesome,” Hottman said of his big throw. “I took the lead at the time. I always knew I had the capability to hit the school record and maybe a little bit more. I came in wanting to win. I’m not disappointed that I didn’t win. I gave it my all and came up short. That kid that won was a beast.”
The previous Hermiston record of 56-9 was set in 2010 by Faafiaula Ena.
“That’s frickin’ awesome,” said Ena, who now lives in Oklahoma City. “I’m just happy somebody finally found a way to beat it. I held it for 12 years, it’s time for somebody else to have it. I remember working hard for that, so I know he’s worked really hard to find a way to tap into that gear.”
Platt won the title with a mighty heave of 61-6 — which was a personal best — on his last throw of the day. Platt also broke the Yelm school record of 60-5 3/4, set by David Paul in 2002.
Hermiston senior Ryker McDonald finished fifth with a mark of 48-7 3/4, which came on his final throw of the day.
“Caden PRed twice,” Strot said. “He was feeling really good. He’s a competitor. The kid who ended up winning it was really impressive. It’s good for them to compete against the best marks in the state.”
McDonald will be up again at 11 a.m. Friday in the 100 meter prelims.
In the girls 3A 1,600, Hermiston senior Cydney Sanchez finished 20th with a time of 5:19.05. Lily LaPorte of Bishop Blanchet won the title in a time of 4:57.71.
“She was excited to get to this meet,” Strot said. “To get here is impressive. There are so many incredible athletes in the state of Washington.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.