TACOMA, Wash. — Winning a state wrestling championship is no easy feat, but two Hermiston wrestlers added their names to the school’s champions’ wall after winning titles Saturday, Feb. 20, at the 3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
Jaxson Gribskov became the first Hermiston wrestler to win a Washington state title when he won by a 12-4 major decision over Deklen Agloinga of Mead at 182 pounds.
Senior Sam Cadenas, who pinned his first three opponents at state, was pushed in the 285-pound championship match before he came away with a 5-4 decision over Burak Bowers of Bonney Lake.
To top off the weekend, the Bulldogs finished second in the team stands with 171 points. Mead won the team title with 236.5 points.
“Everyone contributed,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “We are just really happy.”
The fact that Gribskov made the trip to state is impressive, to say the least.
He lost in the first round of regionals the week before, then had to win five loser-out matches to earn a berth. He won all five matches to finish third and punched his ticket to state.
In his title match, Gribskov dominated Agloinga from the start. He led 5-2 after the first period, 8-2 after two, and recorded two takedowns in the third to seal the win.
Gribskov left the mat in tears of joy.
“He was so happy,” Larson said. “He just broke down. He went to his team and they gave him a big hug. He made it happen. When he got off the mat, he said, ‘Coach if you would have told me I would have been a state champion 3 weeks ago, I wouldn’t have believed you.’ I hope the rest of them see that. Buy into the program, trust your coach and good things will happen.”
To reach the finals, Gribskov knocked off top-ranked Navarre Dixon of Lincoln 7-6. Gribskov went into state ranked eighth.
“Now I’m No. 1,” Gribskov said.
Gribskov said he went into state hoping to place.
“I was literally going there hoping I could get top six or top four and I came out a state champion,” he said. “First from Hermiston — that’s crazy. You would think there would be others. I was getting pretty fired up before the match. It was awesome, a great environment and great energy.”
Gribskov said he couldn’t control the tears.
“It was such a big moment,” he said. “Something I had been dreaming of for a long time. Then I went out and beat him. It was exciting.”
If you think Gribskov’s win was huge, it played a big part in helping the Bulldogs finish second in the team standings.
Hermiston, Mt. Spokane and University were tied for second with 162 points each heading into the finals. After Gribskov won, the Bulldogs trailed University by a half a point — 167.5-167.
“Coach told me after the match that it was huge,” he said. “If I didn’t win that match, Sam would have had to get a fall.”
Cadenas, ranked No. 1 at 285, put an exclamation point on the weekend with his win. It boosted Hermiston into second place.
“Sam had a little bit tighter match than I anticipated,” Larson said. “He (Bowers) was a big guy, he was hard to get out of his stance. Sam has wrestled a number of big guys this year, he gets them moving, tires them out and finds ways to score. We were nervous. He was in the state finals and team scores were close.”
For Cadenas, it was just another day at the office.
Cadenas took Bowers down twice in the match, and earned an escape. Bowers earned his three points off two escapes and a second stalling call on Cadenas.
“I thought he was good, but at the same time I felt like I could have done better,” said Cadenas, who finished third as a sophomore at 220 pounds. “I came out with the win, that’s what matters. I felt like that (No. 1) ranking was meant to say something. I was there for a reason and I showed that today. I want to thank God, all my coaches, my team, my family and everyone that supported me throughout this journey.”
Larson could not have been happier for his big man
“Sam was excited,” Larson said. “He came and gave us a big hug in the corner and went right to his teammates. Sam had a great season. He just got the job done. It’s nice to know that the lifting and running and getting up early pays off.”
The Bulldogs took 11 men to state and earned points from every man but one. Freshman Carlos Cervantes broke a finger in his first match and was unable to compete the rest of the weekend.
Also placing for the Bulldogs were Jessey Valley (3rd, 220), Ben Larson (5th, 160), Jaysen Rodriguez (5th, 126), Aiden Favorite (5th, 120), Daniel Garza (6th, 132) and Hunter Dyer (7th, 138).
“Every guy stepped up,” Larson said.
Girls tournament
Senior Eseta Sepeni, in just her second year of wrestling, became the first female wrestler from Hermiston to place at state.
Wrestling at 235 pounds, Sepeni finished third, winning three loser-out matches to reach the podium.
Sepeni beat Allaina Cox of White River 3-1 in the third-place match. She earned all three of her points in the second period with an escape and a takedown.
3A SPECIAL DISTRICT 1 TOURNAMENT
Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala won the 145-pound title, was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the 145-285 division and earned a trip to state at Nyssa High School.
Ayala, a senior, won in overtime over Kevin Peasley of Burns, 6-1.
Each man had earned an escape point during regulation for a 1-1 score going into overtime, where Ayala took down Peasley and recorded a 3-point near fall.
Joining Ayala at state will be sophomore Austin Wells, who finished third at 195 pounds.
The 3A state tournament is Saturday, Feb. 26 at La Pine High School.
For Riverside, the Pirates will take five wrestlers to state — Williams Madrigal (3rd, 106), Bryan Madrigal (2nd, 113), Mateo Rockwell (3rd, 120), Cameron Wittsberger (3rd, 220) and Allan Rodriguez (3rd, 225).
La Pine won the team title with 381.5 points, while Riverside was fourth with 133 points, and Irrigon was sixth with 71.5.
Riverside will have Valeria Echevarria competing at state in the girls tournament Thursday, Feb. 24 at Culver High School. She finished second at district on Feb. 5 at 110 pounds, losing the title match to Analise Smith of Bend.
2A/1A SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 TOURNAMENT
Heppner’s Cade Cunningham won a title, and Conor Brosnan finished third at Adrian High School to earn trips to state.
Cunningham won the 19-5 pound title, beating Clancy Rutledge of Culver by major decision (10-2) in the championship match.
Brosnan took third at 182 pounds for a repeat trip to state.
Culver won the district title with 359 points, while Elgin was second with 138. Heppner finished fourth with 116.5 points, while Echo/Stanfield was ninth (54).
The 2A/1A state tournament is Feb. 26 at Culver High School.
