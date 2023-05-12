Ben Hubbard.jpg

Weston-McEwen’s Ben Hubbard has thrown 101 strikeouts this season, and is a big part of the TigerScots punching their ticket to the 2A state playoffs.

 Robert McLean/Contributed Photo

ATHENA — Ben Hubbard does not place his importance above anyone else, but chances are Weston-McEwen would not be headed to the 2A state playoffs without him.

A senior, Hubbard has thrown 50 innings with 101 strikeouts, and is a monster at the plate for the TigerScots (13-12), who won the East half of Special District 7 with a 10-2 record.

