ATHENA — Ben Hubbard does not place his importance above anyone else, but chances are Weston-McEwen would not be headed to the 2A state playoffs without him.
A senior, Hubbard has thrown 50 innings with 101 strikeouts, and is a monster at the plate for the TigerScots (13-12), who won the East half of Special District 7 with a 10-2 record.
“No, we would not be here without him,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “I told him I needed him to be a leader this year — he, Sean (Roggiero) and Kyren (Miller). He pitches and he’s a high-level first baseman, but I have to put him at catcher. He has truly impressed me this year.”
The TigerScots will host Sherman on Friday, May 12, in the Special District 7 semifinals. With four teams from SD7 making the 2A state tournament, the game is for seeding purposes. A win would put them in the district title game.
“It was what I was hoping for when the season started,” Hubbard said of making it to state. “It started a little rough, but I thought if we worked hard enough we could improve.”
The TigerScots opened the season with a tough preseason. At one point, they lost eight games in a row before heading into league play.
“I’d like to give a lot of thanks to our coach and assistant coach Travis Ludwig,” Hubbard said. “He has helped the younger kids with the fundamentals of the game, and me, Sean and Kyren have helped the younger ones too. They are doing a really good job. They have watched and have done a good job themselves.”
But Hubbard is the lynch pin.
In addition to 101 strikeouts, he has an ERA of 3.36 and has only walked 25 batters. He was limited to 10 innings last year because of an injury.
“I wanted to keep my walks under 35-40 this season,” he said. “My curveball is my best pitch. I can throw it, but I can’t hit it.”
Standing 6-foot-4 helps Hubbard with his off-speed pitches, but he admits his speed isn’t what it should be.
“I didn’t take very good care of my arm in the offseason,” Hubbard admitted.
At the plate, Hubbard is hitting .493 with 21 singles, 10 doubles, one triple and four home runs. He also has a team-high 45 RBIs.
“I bat three-hole. Sean and Kyren bat ahead of me and I try to hit them in,” Hubbard said. “At the beginning of the year I didn’t do so well. I changed my approach and I’ve been doing better. I was trying to swing as hard as I could on every pitch. If I see a pitch that I think is a perfect hit, I will swing hard. If not, I look for contact. If there are runners on, I change my approach. If it’s a good pitcher, I like to hunt the fastballs.”
No matter what he hits, Pierce said he makes it look easy.
“He has a smooth, effortless swing,” he said. “The ball makes a different noise coming off his bat.”
The pressure that comes with leading a team on the mound and at the plate is what makes baseball a stressful sport.
“There are times you go to the plate, bases loaded and you need one run,” Hubbard said. “There is a lot of pressure. Being able to execute separates a lot of players. I really couldn’t have done it without our coaches and my mom (Melissa Pridgen), who pushes me to be the best I can be every day.”
Hubbard would like to play college ball, and had a tryout at Blue Mountain Community College on Tuesday, May 9.
“It went pretty good,” he said. “I hit really well, but my pitching was off. I was offered a walk-on spot.”
As the season comes to close, Hubbard would like an opportunity to play a few games over.
“I would like to play St. Paul, Heppner and Grant Union again,” he said. “We aren’t the same team we were when we played them the first time. I think if we play these teams again, we’d have a good chance of beating them.”
