PENDLETON — When searching for a new volleyball coach, Blue Mountain Community College didn’t have to look any further than its own backyard.
Jessica Humphreys, who once coached the Timberwolves with her dad, Dave Baty, and a couple of years after he left, replaces Ceanna Larson, who stepped down at the end of June.
“I learned last month from (athletic director) Brad Baker that the program was still without a coach for the upcoming season,” Humphreys said. “I have a big heart for BMCC, as a full time nursing faculty and a former coach, it felt right to step up for my hometown team and the girls that committed to the program.”
Baker is excited to welcome Humphreys back to the athletics department.
"We are thrilled to have Jessica returning to lead the Timberwolves volleyball team," Baker said. "Jessica is a great resource for students and knows how to coach successful student-athletes. We are thrilled to have her back coaching."
Humphreys last coached at Blue Mountain in 2018-19, when she led the Timberwolves to a 25-11 record and third place in the Northwest Athletic Conference East standings.
“I stepped down from the program shortly after the birth of my second child,” Humphreys said. “Keeping up with coaching was challenging with young children, and after eight years with the program in various capacities, it was time to take a break.”
Humphreys inherits a roster put together by Larson, who now is the coach at Centralia College in Centralia, Washington.
Among the players in camp are Genna Robinson and Kelsey Stewart of Weston-McEwen High School, Myckayla Shaver of Hermiston and Caddie-Jack Rosenberg of Pendleton.
“It’s kind of a fun challenge actually,” Humphreys said. “Starting from a completely blank canvas, it will be fun to see what we can put together in a short period of time together.”
Humphreys will continue to teach at BMCC, as well as her job as a nurse in the post-anesthesia care unit at St. Anthony Hospital.
Humphreys was a standout player at Pendleton High School, where she graduated in 2006. She also was on the track team.
She played college volleyball at Western Oregon and University of Portland, where she graduated in 2010.
Helping Humphreys will be Kendra Wicklander (De Hoog), who was Humphreys' assistant the last time she coached the Timberwolves.
Wicklander is an alumni of the BMCC volleyball program, then moved on to play for Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
Wicklander, who recently married BMCC assistant baseball coach Tyson Wicklander, also is a nurse at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
The Timberwolves host Walla Walla University at 4 p.m. Aug. 22, for a scrimmage.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.