PENDLETON — What started in uncertainty ended in history.
Pendleton’s varsity baseball team recently closed the best season it has had in 27 years. In their debut year with the Intermountain Conference, the Bucks were named the league champions before battling their way through the 5A playoffs, which came to an end in Keizer in a state title game against the top-ranked Central Panthers.
Although the Bucks fell 11-4, it marked Pendleton’s first championship showing since 1992, when they lost to McNary in Portland.
It goes to show that it isn’t often a team gets a shot at the state title.
“It was tough,” said Pendleton head coach TJ Haguewood. “Baseball’s funny that way. The ball could land 3 feet one way or the other, and that could change the game.”
In the beginning
The Bucks’ season didn’t start out with a state title within sight. Despite their conference championship and 5A run, Haugewood said that the journey through the preseason was a rocky one — the team suffered the bulk of their losses just before kicking off league action.
“Every year is a transition,” said Haguewood. “You lose seniors as the underclassmen step up. The roles are always changing. We had a lot of question marks and holes to fill. We knew we had to replace a lot of power.”
The Bucks dropped five of their eight preseason games as they struggled to find their groove.
“I looked at (assistant coach) Wes (Armstrong) at the beginning of the year and told him, ‘I could pencil in four guys and know where they are. The rest, I’d have to flip a coin,’” Haguewood said.
Luckily, things started to fall into place as the Bucks entered the IMC. The team had just come off of their last season in the Columbia River Conference, where they took the league title. But with a new league comes a new set of challengers.
“We knew Hood River Valley, The Dalles, and Redmond would be competitive,” Haguewood said. “Crook County was another question mark. We expected to be right in the thick of things.”
Haguewood was right to be wary of Hood River Valley — the Eagles outlasted Pendleton for a 4-3 victory during their first meeting. It wouldn’t be for another few weeks that the Bucks could exact revenge. It came in the form of a 4-1, 6-5 doubleheader sweep of the Eagles that put Pendleton at the top of the IMC standings.
It would be a true turning point for the Bucks.
“At that point, the boys got a lot of confidence,” said Haguewood. “They played with a lot of energy and passion.”
A winning formula
A key component to any team’s success is chemistry, no matter the sport. And once Pendleton found theirs, not many could stop them.
“At the beginning of the year, we were struggling. A lot of it had to do with our chemistry,” said senior catcher Justin Duso. “But once we got that, we became a well-rounded team. We had less errors and played solid defense. Our defense became our strong suit.”
If you ask any given Buckaroo ball player, chances are they’ll tell you that their fondest memories with the team happened off the field. The Bucks would gather for barbecue lunches in between practices, which proved to be just as vital of a ritual as anything done in the diamond.
“It was a tradition we carried over from last year,” said senior centerfielder Gabe Umbarger. “There are so many unforgettable memories during those lunches. It helped build our chemistry.”
Early in the season, coach Haguewood had to take time off from the team to turn his attention to his brother Ty, who was experiencing serious health issues.
“When I came back, the team was wearing ‘Ty Strong’ T-shirts and wristbands,” Haguewood recalled. “That unified us. It’s a Buckaroo family.”
Making history
Junior pitcher Cooper Roberts kept Crescent Valley scoreless in the 5A quarterfinals game, and from there, Pendleton hit the road to West Albany for the semifinals, where Umbarger came in clutch.
Umbarger hit a three-run homer to overcome their deficit and put the Bucks out front for the rest of the game, securing their spot in the championships.
“It was huge,” Umbarger said. “It gave us the mentality that we could really do this. Getting that win showed us that we’re a high caliber team. For me, it felt good. It showed me that all my hard work over the season had paid off.”
Four days later, and the Bucks found themselves at the Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. They were about to square up against the 5A’s top team, and were the underdog in the fight.
Although the game didn’t fall the way they had hoped, it was the deepest run at a state title a Pendleton baseball team had made in nearly three decades. That alone is a monumental accomplishment.
“It was an honor,” Duso said. “I loved everything about the experience — from the locker rooms to playing in front of all those people. I remember walking out with the guys before the game, looking down that baseline, and hearing the National Anthem. It was a pretty cool moment.”
Despite the loss, it was a moment that will long be remembered in Pendleton High School.
“We didn’t just want to play in the championships — we wanted to win,” Haugewood said. “That was the ultimate goal. But the boys did a good job of understanding that they did a lot of good things to get there. They’re a family. They love each other. That’s being successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.