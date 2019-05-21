The Pendleton Buckaroos have made their presence known on this year’s Intermountain Conference all-league teams.
The Bucks have placed four players in the first team, two in the second team, and four in the honorable mentions.
Senior pitcher Ryan Stahl, senior catcher Justin Duso, sophomore first baseman Ty Beers, and senior center fielder Gabe Umbarger were all first-team honorees, while junior pitcher Cooper Roberts and junior outfielder Tanner Sweek are on the second team.
Senior pitcher Chris Large, sophomore infielder Kyle Field, senior outfielder Matt Demianew, and senior designated hitter Quinn Doherty were all selected as honorable mentions.
Stahl was named the IMC Pitcher of the Year. Bucks head coach TJ Haguewood received the Coach of the Year honor.
Player of the Year was awarded to Hood River Valley senior infielder Caden Leiblein.
The Bucks finished the IMC with a 12-3 record to take the top spot in the standings. They currently hold a 15-8 overall record, and are ranked at No. 9 in the OSAA’s 5A division. They’ll start their playoff run today with a home game against the 5A’s No. 7 seed Wilsonville.
