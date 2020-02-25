PENDLETON — Struggling to take control of their regular season’s final home game, the Pendleton girls basketball team turned to their offense’s secret weapon: Chloe Taber.
The sophomore guard hit 12 of her game’s 16 points from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to lead a late rally that helped the Buckaroos (16-6, 8-2 IMC) rally back from a game that was largely in Ridgeview’s control for three quarters and escape with a 60-52 Intermountain Conference victory to celebrate senior night and the closing of the regular season. The win upset the conference’s No. 1 Ravens and followed Pendleton’s nine-point loss to Ridgeview earlier in the season.
The Bucks will play an away game in the first round of the district playoffs on Friday, March 6 at a location and against an opponent yet to be determined.
“They’re a really tall team compared to us,” Taber said of the visiting Ravens. “We’re pretty little. In the first half, we didn’t have too many open shots. After the half, we focused on getting those open looks.”
Pendleton trailed by five points for the majority of the second quarter, and sophomore Brielle Youncs knotted the score at 29-29 with 1:04 left to go. Ridgeview senior Alaina Clark managed a basket in the final 20 seconds to lead 31-29 at halftime, but Pendleton sophomore Muriel Hoisington and senior Sami Spriet each notched treys in the opening minutes of the third quarter for a pair of short-lived Pendleton leads.
What followed, however, was a 5.5-minute Pendleton scoring drought and a 15-point Ridgeview run that put the Bucks down 47-35 with 1:16 remaining in the quarter.
“We came out after halftime and talked about focusing on the next eight minutes,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “It was close enough that we just needed to make a run. We kept fighting.”
The Bucks rallied back with a 12-point run that opened the fourth quarter. Hoisington began the streak with a 3-pointer at 7:52, and Taber followed with one of her own. Taber would contribute three more treys down the stretch as the Bucks captured a 55-49 lead with 1:06 left to play.
“For me, as a coach, every time she shoots the ball, I think it’s going in,” Porter said of Taber. “She hit some really, really timely shots for us. It was all in the rhythm of our offense. Nobody was forcing any shots. The girls were catching the ball and shooting with their feet on the ground.”
The rally was enough to keep the game out of Ridgeview’s reach for good. The Ravens used an early seven-point streak midway through the first quarter to keep Pendleton out of the way until the Bucks fought back in the fourth.
“We kept each other’s heads up,” Taber said. “We worked as a team more than we normally do, and that helped us a lot tonight. We just had a really good game.”
Taber led Pendleton with 16 points. Hoisington added 14 points and a team-high eight assists, and sophomore Daisy Jenness led on boards with six total. Spriet followed with five. The Ravens (17-7, 9-1 IMC) got 13 points from sophomore Jenna Albrecht.
