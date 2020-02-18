PENDLETON — Tuesday was a night of celebration for many reasons.
The Pendleton boys basketball team took to Warberg Court for their regular season’s final home game to honor their nine senior athletes and tear away with a 16-6 first quarter en route to a resounding 73-53 Intermountain Conference home win over Redmond.
With just two games left in the regular season, the Bucks need to win out in order to secure the league title. Head coach Zach Dong said Tuesday night was a step in the right direction.
“We need to win out if we want to win the league — there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Dong said. “It’s looking good. If we play like we played tonight, we should be OK. We have to stay focused, respect every opponent, and come out ready to play.”
The Bucks ran out to a 6-2 lead in the opening 90 seconds of play. Senior Lane Maher later sparked a 10-point Pendleton run with a basket at 5:29. Senior Kason Broncheau gave the Bucks a 10-point lead with a jump shot at 5:29, and Maher followed it up with a dunk 20 seconds later.
Senior Redmond O’Hanlon capped off the run with a basket at 2:45 for a 16-2 Pendleton advantage — enough to keep the Panthers down for the long haul.
“They were definitely itching to get out there,” Dong said of his team. “We shared the ball and talked defensively. (Redmond) is definitely a better team than they showed tonight. We did a good job of shutting down No. 23 (Dylan Moss, a 6-foot, 5-inch forward). We got him out of his game early. They didn’t have anybody else to step up and take his spot.”
Pendleton junior Daktoa Sams notched a trey with 2:23 left in the second quarter for a 20-point, 35-15 lead, and he and senior Jonathan Begay put up a brief five-point run that closed the half to keep the Bucks up 42-19.
“We really wanted to come out and play hard for our seniors,” said Sams, a 6-foot, 1-inch guard. “They played their asses off tonight. This was the best win of the season so far.”
The Bucks survived a late 12-point Panthers streak in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter, cutting their lead down to 71-53. Redmond junior Preston Young contributed nine points to the run.
Pendleton senior Bryson Murray finished off the game with a basket at 0:16.
“We wanted to give our seniors a memorable last home game,” Sams said. “We got inside, moved the ball, played inside out, and communicated. Our seniors all came ready to play.”
Sams posted a game-high 23 points — nine of which came from outside the arc — for Pendleton (16-5, 5-2 IMC), who now holds the top spot in the conference standings. Tanner Sweek grabbed five rebounds, and Maher chipped in four.
“It was a special night for our seniors,” Dong said. “It was important for everyone to come out and get an early lead.”
Up next, the Bucks will hit the road to face the fifth-ranked Dalles Riverhawks on Friday. Game time is at 5:30 p.m.
