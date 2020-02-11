PENDLETON — The Bucks dropped their season's first meeting with Crook County by just two points. In their rematch, they came together to knock down one of their season's strongest team wins on Tuesday.
Stockton Hoffman poured in a season-best 22 points, and Dakota Sams handed off seven assists as the top-ranked Pendleton boys basketball team (15-4, 4-1 IMC) escaped a rocky first quarter and survived a couple of close calls with the Cowboys as they threatened their lead in third quarter, and earned a 62-48 Intermountain Conference victory over Crook County (12-5, 4-1 IMC). The loss dropped Crook County to the No. 2 spot in the league standings.
"We did a good job of controlling the game," Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. "I'm proud of the guys. They fought back. For every punch (Crook County) had, we had a counterpunch."
The Bucks fought their way through three first-quarter ties before Hoffman capped off a six-point run midway through the second that gave Pendleton a 27-17 advantage with 4:10 remaining. The Cowboys put together four- and six-point runs in the final four minutes of the half, but Hoffman and Sams each broke up the runs with key baskets to stay alive and take a 31-26 lead into the locker room.
"(Stockton) hit some timely shots for us," Dong said. "He's just a flat-out scorer. Dakota did a great job tonight with his assists. Stockton was on the receiving end of a lot of his passes."
A seven-point Crook County streak at 5:50 in the third quarter threatened to put the Cowboys back out front. Senior post Caleb Arnold contributed five points to the run, including three at the line, for a 37-35 game, but Hoffman answered back with nine points in the latter half of the quarter.
"We had to be smart with the ball," said Hoffman, a 6-foot, 2-inch wing. "The main factor was shutting down (Crook County junior guard Kevin Sanchez). We did that as a team."
Sanchez, who put up 25 points against the Bucks in their season's previous contest, was held to just eight points on the night, and only found the hoop in the second and third quarters.
Hoffman helped Pendleton to two more 10-point leads in the final eight minutes. Sams finished off the victory with a game-closing two points at the line.
"Everyone got touches. Everyone was good with the ball," Hoffman said. "We were very unselfish. There was a lot of team ball tonight. This was huge growth for us."
Sams finished with 16 points to follow Hoffman in scoring, and Tanner Sweek had 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.
"It's steps in the right direction," Dong said. "Redmond (O'Hanlon) had big baskets for us. We did a good job of moving the ball and swinging it. It was a good team win."
The conference's No. 1 Buckaroos will hit the road to challenge Hood River Valley on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
