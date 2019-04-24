If Pendleton softball’s first game against Redmond was an uphill battle, game two was nothing but downhill.
On Wednesday, the Bucks battled through nine innings to escape with a 6-5 win over the visiting Redmond Panthers, but cruised to a five-inning, 18-1 blowout to cap off the Intermountain Conference doubleheader.
“(Redmond) had a pretty decent pitcher who kept us off balance,” said coach Tim Cary of the first game, “but we also weren’t very disciplined at the plate. We kept chasing those high balls.”
Both teams went without a run in the first two innings until Kirah McGlothan scored on Kila Solomon’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. Aspen Bradley responded with a two-RBI double at the top of the fourth to put the Panthers ahead, 3-1. Scout Demain hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth to put the Bucks even further behind.
But Pendleton fought back with Solomon’s RBI double in their next offensive showing. Aspen Garton hit a double to drive Solomon home on the next at-bat to bring the score to 4-3.
Solomon ripped another RBI double at the bottom of the seventh to knot the score. Carissa Cooley struck out to strand three Bucks runners and send the game into extra innings.
“We’re a very united team,” Solomon said. “No matter what, we’re always pushing each other to be the best team we can be.”
Home plate was left untouched until the top of the ninth when Jinya Glenn scored on a wild pitch for a 5-4 Panthers advantage.
In the bottom of the ninth, Solomon walked to first and made it to second on Aspen Garton’s sacrifice bunt, setting the stage for another comeback. Sure enough, Sami Spriet drove her home with a double on the next at-bat, and Maria Lilienthal’s walk-off RBI single sealed the deal.
“Aspen did her job,” Solomon said. “Her bunt was for us. We have a lot of selfless people on our team. That’s how we battle back and win.”
Hailey Heising and Savannah Mills each seated seven Bucks batters. Solomon hit 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Nirschl scored two runs with her 2 for 3 performance at the plate.
Game two saw the firepower that game one lacked.
The Bucks sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. Solomon and Sauren Garton each hit two-RBI doubles, and Cooley, Delaney Duchek, and Nirschl each sent a runner home.
“We just started hitting,” Solomon said. “Everyone had great at-bats.”
Aspen Garton highlighted the 10-run inning with a two-run homer over the center field fence.
“We had a good approach,” Cary said of the second game. “We came out motivated after getting that first win. The idea was to get out there and score early on, and that’s what we did.”
Bradley scored on Ondriah Oyloe’s single in the top of the second, but it would be the only time a Panther made it home.
Meanwhile, the RBIs didn’t stop rolling in for the Bucks. McGlothan and Sauren Garton each drove two in in the bottom of the third — an inning that saw six Pendleton runs.
Nirschl scored on a wild pitch, and McGlothan on Spriet’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth to wrap the game up.
Pendleton’s offense was powered by Sauren Garton’s 2 for 3 performance that scored one run and drove in four more. McGlothan ended the game with a perfect 2 for 2 showing at the plate, scoring three runs and two RBIs. Nirschl also hit 2 for 2, and chipped in three runs.
Payton Rogerson took the Panthers’ loss early, surrendering 10 runs on seven hits and one walk over just two-thirds of an inning. Heising allowed four more runs on two hits and four walks during the game’s final two innings.
“Our mental game was stronger this time around. Everyone kept their heads up and stayed positive — that’s all I can say,” Lillienthal said. “I’m glad we played (Redmond). They tested our abilities. But we brought our energy. When we do that, nothing can stop us.”
The No. 4 Pendleton Bucks (11-5, 4-2 IMC) host the top-ranked Ridgeview Ravens for another conference doubleheader on Friday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.