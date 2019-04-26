Facing the No. 1 team in your conference is no easy feat.
The Ridgeview Ravens, the top contender in the Intermountain Conference softball standings, paid a visit to the Pendleton Buckaroos on Friday afternoon, and proved why they’re at the top of the league, handing Pendleton an 8-5 loss in the first of two games.
But the No. 4 Bucks rallied for a 9-3 win to close the day and take down the No. 1 Ravens, handing them their second overall loss for the season.
“I think, for a lot of us, our mentality this season has been, ‘We’re good, but not as good as last year,’” said senior shortstop Aspen Garton. “That’s not true. And today, we found that out.”
In game one, Pendleton met one of their toughest opponents on the mound yet: Allicitie Frost.
The Ravens’ junior right-hander gave up just eight hits and one walk, and fanned 11 Bucks over a full game of work.
But that didn’t stop Garton and Maria Lillienthal from sending homers over the center field fence in the bottom of the first. Lillienthal’s was hit on a 3-2 count, and scored two runs.
“We knew we were going to face Frost,” Garton said. “My dad used to tell me, ‘Always look for base hits, not home runs.’ (Frost) just threw my favorite pitch. It took us a while to get comfortable with her, but we all had success off her in different ways.”
The first inning gave the Bucks a 4-3 advantage, but the Ravens fought back with four runs in the top of the third, powered by Taylor Smith’s two-RBI double. The Bucks never recovered.
One final Frost strikeout wrapped the game up.
“She’s tough. That’s why (Ridgeview is) No. 1,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “She’s one of the top players in the state.”
Garton led Pendleton’s offense, batting 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.
The Bucks wasted no time putting together a rally in game two.
Pendleton posted six runs in the bottom of the first. Lillienthal, Kirah McGlothan, Kila Solomon, and Delaney Duchek all hit singles. Teeghan Reams and Frost couldn’t hold the Bucks down from the mound, giving up a combined four hits and three walks to assist in the Bucks’ comeback.
“Everyone came out with a great approach at the plate,” Cary said. “They hit the ball really well against some tough pitching.”
Bucks freshman Sauren Garton, who pitched the entire game, kept the Ravens away from home for five innings. She would end the game with eight strikeouts and two walks.
“Sauren was just phenomenal,” Cary said. “She threw a great change-up.”
The Ravens couldn’t manage a run until the sixth inning, when Marley Sargent hit an RBI single and Lorena Vasquez scored on an error. Lillienthal responded with an inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the inning that scored two runs, giving the Bucks enough breathing room to stay ahead until the end.
“This was a must-win situation for us,” Cary said. “We couldn’t afford to keep losing. We had our backs up against the wall. This was a huge win for us.”
McGlothan was perfect at the plate, batting 2 for 2 with a run and a pair of RBIs. Lillienthal also drove two runners in.
The Bucks (12-6, 5-3 IMC) host Crook County on Tuesday.
Baseball
The IMC’s bottom-ranked Ridgeview Ravens were no match for the visiting Pendleton Bucks, who defeated them in two back-to-back league contests on Friday.
The Bucks shut out Ridgeview 8-0 in game one, and finished with a five-inning, 14-1 victory in game two.
“We did what we had to do,” coach TJ Haugewood said. “We hit the ball, took advantage of (Ridgeview’s) miscues and walks, and took care of business. All in all, it was a good day.”
Chris Large and Tanner Sweek nearly kept the Ravens’ bats silent from the mound in game one, accumulating seven strikeouts and two walks between the two. Large surrendered four hits, but no runs.
The Bucks put the game away in the fourth inning, where they tallied five runs. Justin Duso and Quinn Doherty both had RBI singles to aid in the streak.
Duso finished the game with a 3 for 4 performance at bat, scoring a run and three RBIs. Cooper Roberts hit 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Duso, Doherty, Sweek, Roberts, Matt Demianew, and Tucker Zander all drove in runs in the top of the first inning of game two, where the Bucks scored 12 runs.
Blake Sheldon took the fall for the Ravens, allowing 13 runs on 11 hits, and benching just three Pendleton batters.
“They played the game hard,” Haguewood said of Ridgeview. “They’re still pretty young. They’ll be a good team in a couple of years.”
Gabe Umbarger kept his bat hot in the final game, batting 3 for 5 and scoring four runs and an RBI. Duso hit 2 for 3, and scored two runs and three RBIs. Doherty was 2 for 4 at the plate, put in two runs, and drove in three more.
Pendleton (5-6, 2-1 IMC) hits the road to Crook County on Tuesday.
