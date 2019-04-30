There wasn’t much the Crook County Cowgirls could do with Sauren Garton in the circle.
The Pendleton freshman gave up just one hit and struck out 10 to help Pendleton’s softball team knock down a five-inning, 11-1 Intermountain Conference win on Tuesday.
“Sauren threw an excellent game today,” said coach Tim Cary. “If you have a good pitcher on the mound, you can win any game.”
The Bucks put three runs on the board in the first inning to get things started. Kirah McGlothan and Maria Lillienthal each hit doubles, and Kila Solomon a triple thanks to an error at first base.
The Cowgirls sent two pitchers to face down the Bucks, and neither could keep them under control. Kalyn Martinez allowed nine runs across 2⅔ innings, and Emma Lees gave up two more over 1⅔ innings of relief. Neither collected a single strikeout.
Meanwhile, Garton fanned three consecutive Cowgirl batters in the top of the second.
“I just went up there, got my pitching locked in, and did my thing,” Garton said. “(Crook County’s) pitching isn’t super dominant. We hit the ball well, made adjustments where we needed to, and held them off.”
Pendleton brought the bats in the bottom of the third to bury the Cowgirls for good. The Bucks drove in six runs during the inning, powered by two-RBI doubles from Aspen Garton and Sami Spriet, both of which came with two outs on the board.
McGlothan posted another RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, and Aspen Garton scored on Carissa Cooley’s walk-off single in the fifth. Crook County’s one and only run came from Lees at the top of the fifth, who scored on a single from Olivia Snoke.
It would be the only hit the Cowgirls would manage off of Garton.
“Sauren is growing stronger and finding her confidence,” Cary said. “She’s able to change speeds and still throw strikes, whether it’s off her change-up or fastball.”
McGlothan went 3-for-3 at bat with two runs and an RBI, and Spriet finished with a 2-for-4 performance, scoring a run and driving three in.
“You have to come out with your best game, no matter the team,” Cary said. “In this league, everyone is beating up on each other. Anyone can beat anyone at any given game.”
Crook County remains winless in league play and will stay the bottom-ranked team in the conference standings. Pendleton (12-6, 5-3 IMC) climbed to No. 3, and will travel to Hood River Valley for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Baseball
Pendleton was already coming into Tuesday’s doubleheader with a disadvantage.
Earlier this season, the Bucks hosted Crook County and were down 9-3 in the third inning before calling the game due to rain. The Cowboys held onto that momentum and finished the game on their turf, defeating the Bucks 12-5, but Pendleton turned around to end the day with a 9-7 victory over the Cowboys.
“You just have to take it one pitch at a time,” said coach TJ Haguewood. “That’s why baseball is such a challenging sport. We did a good job responding to some of our struggles today.”
The Bucks managed just two runs in the remainder of their first game, but it wouldn’t be enough to mount a comeback.
The Cowboys scored three runs in the first inning to start game two off with another advantage. The Bucks went scoreless for five innings until a seven-run sixth inning put them back on track.
Justin Duso’s two-RBI double broke a 4-4 tie to put the Bucks ahead, but the Cowboys responded with three runs at the bottom of the inning to knot the score again.
“Crook County swung the bat well,” Haguewood said. “They’re a good ball club. They know how to do some damage, and they did some damage to us today.”
The game remained tied at 7-7 by the end of the seventh inning. The Bucks scored two runs in the eighth to close things down. Kyle Field ignited the rally with an RBI single.
Chris Large, who threw five innings of relief out of the bullpen, allowed four runs on three hits, and struck out six Cowboys.
“Chris threw great relief for us,” Haguewood said. “Our whole defense was behind him. Aside from a couple of errors, our defense was strong all day.”
Pendleton (8-6, 5-1 IMC) returns home to host Hood River Valley for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is at noon.
