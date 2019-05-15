Katie Bradt and Bethany Flanagan are headed to state for the first time ever.
The Pendleton High School athletes are both singles players on the varsity tennis team — Flanagan is their No. 1 player, and Bradt is No. 2. Flanagan, a junior, has been with the Bucks since she was a freshman. Bradt, a senior, is in the midst of her second year on the team. They are the only two Bucks that will advance to this weekend’s 5A state tournament competition in Portland, and stiff competition is awaiting them.
In the first round, Bradt is set to face Corvallis senior Anna Kern, a two-time state champ.
“How many times in my life will I get to play the No. 1 girl in the state?” said Bradt, 17. “It’s a pretty cool opportunity. We don’t have a lot of players like that in our district. It’ll be a good experience.”
Bradt is going in unseeded after injuring her hamstring during a match against The Dalles’ Charel Gijzen last Saturday. Last year, she and Maureen Davies took fifth place in districts — one spot away from earning a trip to state. Now that she has been given the opportunity, Bradt does not plan on holding back.
“My physical therapist says to play through the pain,” she said. “My plan is to give it all I have, because the injury’s not going away any time soon.”
Bradt took down Crook County’s Olivia Cooper, the No. 4 seed in the Intermountain Conference, to punch her ticket to state. She’s spent four years on the Bucks varsity basketball team, three in cross-country, and just two in tennis. All things considered, Bradt’s success on the court has surprised even herself.
“I never thought I would make it to state,” she said. “My confidence has grown as the season went on, but going to state still seemed unobtainable. I try not to show too much emotion on the court, but when I found out I was going, I was so happy.”
Flanagan is seeded No. 3 in the Intermountain Conference, and will square off against La Salle junior Ashley Smith at the state tournament. Smith is this year’s Northwest Oregon Conference champion.
“I feel like I have a pretty good chance against (Smith),” said Flanagan, 17. “Tennis is 90 percent mindset and 10 percent skill. I’m going to go in with a positive mentality.”
Flanagan has been on the varsity team ever since she was a freshman. She said tennis wasn’t the sport for her in middle school, but some strong convincing from her family and Pendleton girls tennis coach Rocky Dillenburg compelled her to stick with it.
“I practiced all last summer,” Flanagan said. “My strokes and serves have improved so much. I’ve aced a couple of girls this season. This whole team has come together and done so well throughout the year.”
This year, the Pendleton girls tennis team tied with Wilsonville with the highest cumulative team GPA in the state’s 5A division with a 3.86. This year will mark the last on the Bucks’ court for both Flanagan and Bradt.
Flanagan will graduate early and earn her associate’s degree from Blue Mountain Community College, and enroll in the Oregon Institute of Technology to become an ultrasound technician. Bradt will attend Carroll College in Helena, Montana, with plans to major in psychology and minor in neuroscience.
But first, one challenge still lies ahead: this weekend’s state tournament.
If they defeat their first-round opponents, they’ll advance to Saturday’s semifinals at the Babette Horenstein Tennis Center in Tualatin.
“Both are very athletic and have worked a lot on their strokes,” coach Dillenburg said. “They tend not to let too much get to them when they play. Irritating things happen in tennis. It’s part of the game. They both know how to move forward. They don’t like to lose.”
