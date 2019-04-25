The last time Dean Schiller faced the Ridgeview Ravens on the tennis court this season, he walked away with a 6-1, 6-2 win.
On Thursday, he did even better.
The Bucks sophomore scored Pendleton's first win of the day for the two schools' second Intermountain Conference match this season, nearly shutting out Shad Bangerer 6-0, 6-1.
The win aided in a 3-3 split between the two teams — the Bucks scored two singles wins, while the Ravens escaped with just one singles win, and a sweep of both doubles matches.
"We were playing against some heavy wind last time," Schiller said. "I've been playing a lot better lately. I came in with a better attitude this time. I wanted that win."
After his 6-0 sweep in the first set, Schiller stumbled to give Bangerer a brief 1-0 advantage, but quickly recovered to put the match away and score the Bucks' first win.
"He was consistent," Schiller said of Bangerer. "I was quick on my feet. I got to the ball quicker than he could."
Schiller's match was preceded by Easton Phelan, who dropped a 6-1, 6-2 No. 1 singles match to Ridgeview's Aaden Poindexter.
"I was overhitting the ball," Phelan said. "I wasn't focused. Ridgeview has some strong players."
In a No. 1 doubles contest, Noah Butler and Elton Harrison met their match against the Ravens' Ethan Hicks and Josh Papen. The Pendleton duo maintained a short-lived lead in their opening set before Hicks and Papen took things in their control. Butler and Harrison rallied and escaped with a 7-5 win, but their advantage wouldn't last.
Hicks and Papen claimed the next set 6-4, and won the match in a 10-6 third set tiebreaker.
"I think the pressure got to us," said Butler, a sophomore. "Today was the first time we've played in a week. We just beat ourselves. That's the way it goes sometimes."
Pendleton's Maxon Cary and Tyler Walker fell in a pair of 6-3 sets to Ridgeview's Aidan Marsters and August Johnson to end the day's doubles contests.
Grady Phelan scored the Bucks' second win with a swift 6-0, 6-2 No. 3 singles victory over Walter Gates.
But the Bucks' fate was ultimately in the hands of freshman Joshua Johnston, who had just lost 7-5 in his first set against Gattlin Janes. Johnston battled back for his own 7-5 win, and came out on top with in a 10-6 tiebreaker that saved Pendleton from a team loss.
"We've been gaining strength on the singles side, but we're still a little weak in doubles," said coach Chris Holdman. "Our singles players have been improving a great deal this year. That gives us opportunities for these team wins."
The Bucks have three more conference matches until districts begin. Their next showing will be at The Dalles on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
On Thursday, the Pendleton girls swept all four singles matches and claimed two doubles contests to down their Ridgeview hosts with a 6-2 team score.
Bethany Flanagan, Katie Bradt, Clare Durant, and Kalan Spencer all went home with singles victories.
The Bucks got doubles wins from Alysha Martinez and Ashlynn Madril, and Olivia Corbett and Sarah House. Both teams won in straight sets.
Becca Walker and Larissa Chambers lost in straight sets, and Kelsey and Reilly Lovercheck dropped their doubles match in a third set tiebreaker.
Next up, the Pendleton girls will host The Dalles at the West Hills Courts. The matches begin at 4 p.m.
