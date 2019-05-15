Rocky Dillenburg is no stranger to the Intermountain Conference Coach of the Year award.
A longtime Pendleton athletics linchpin, he first received the honor as the Bucks’ boys soccer coach — a position that he held from 1992-2003. He then led the girls soccer program from 2005-2013, and last Saturday, he was named the Intermountain Conference girls tennis coach of the year for the position that he’s held for the past 15 years.
The award was presented at the IMC district tournament in Redmond.
“It’s a good recognition,” said Dillenburg. “I think all of these coaches in the conference put in a lot of time with their teams, just like me.”
But according to Dillenburg, this year’s honor belongs to more than just himself. He credits assistant coaches Mike Heriza, Jenna Senter and Kiana Sperl for his team’s success this season.
Heriza is a former coach for the Bucks’ boys tennis team, Senter was a state qualifier for the girls team in 2017, and Sperl was also a member of the team that same year.
“We have 26 players on the team this year,” said Dillenburg. “It’s really helpful to have these coaches. They give quality feedback for the girls. They’re people who know what tennis is all about.”
Dillenburg was selected by his peers throughout the IMC.
“Truthfully, I don’t know why I happened to be chosen,” he said. “I voted for Kelly Tuso from Redmond. I like the way she interacts with her team. She’s always positive.”
Positivity is something he, too, is known to bring to his team. He may be humble, but Dillenburg’s presence and experience has left an impact amongst his athletes.
“Rocky cannot be explained in a few words,” said senior player Katie Bradt. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. When he first told us about (the award), he said, ‘Guys, something embarrassing happened tonight.’ Personality-wise, we’re both jokesters. That helps me out during matches. It takes away from all of the stress.”
