PENDLETON — Pendleton had four players selected to the Intermountain Conference volleyball team as the conference coaches recently handed out awards.
Junior outside hitter Sauren Garton and junior middle Daisy Jenness made the second team, while senior outside hitter Josie Wilson and senior setter Emma House were honorable mention selections.
“Sauren and Daisy are two of the youngest girls on the team,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They have exceeded their age level since they were freshmen. Their senior year will only get better for them. Daisy has been working hard in the offseason trying to perfect her skill. You could put her out there in a pickleball tournament and she might win.”
Lapp was excited to see House recognized by the conference coaches.
“I was happy to see her get nominated and get that honorable mention spot,” Lapp said. “She worked so hard for us. She’s a hustler for sure. I transitioned Josie to outside hitter, and she played a big part in our offense. It’s good to see her go out with a bang in a tough league.”
Crook County had five players selected to the first teams, including Co-Player of the Year Kacie Stafford.
Ridgeview had three selected to the first team, including Co-Player of the Year Ally Henry.
Crook County’s Kristy Struck was named Coach of the Year.
“Crook County and Ridgeview play year around out there,” Lapp said. “Their coaches are working their girls 365 days a year. We share our girls between sports out here. They have good skills, but our girls can give them a run for their money.”
In a makeshift season, Pendleton finished 6-4 in Intermountain Conference play and 10-6 overall.
