PENDLETON — To close their regular season, Pendleton volleyball played one of its toughest matches so far.
The third-ranked Bucks (10-8, 6-4 IMC) wrapped up Intermountain Conference play on Thursday night’s senior celebration, hanging close with the visiting No. 1 Ridgeview Ravens (21-4, 10-0 IMC) for two 25-22 sets before a 25-13 third set kept the match out of reach as the Ravens stayed undefeated in the league.
The loss halted a five-match streak and marked the second three-set defeat Pendleton suffered against Ridgeview this season.
“We stuck with them in both matches,” said senior setter Sami Spriet after finishing her high school career’s final match on Warberg Court. “We know (Ridgeview is) going to be a really great team every year.”
Although the Bucks ended the night with a loss, they hung onto their No. 3 spot in the league standings, earning themselves a ticket to districts next Saturday. The opponent and site has yet to be determined.
“These girls played the game of their lives tonight,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They’re peaking at the right time of the season. It was awesome to see.”
The first set saw the scoreboard pull even at nearly every other point until Pendleton junior middle blocker Josie Wilson hit a kill that gave Pendleton a brief 22-21 lead. Unforced errors soon handed the set to Ridgeview.
The Ravens put three unanswered points on the board to open the next set and quickly turned it into an 8-4 advantage. A three-point Pendleton rally followed by an error from Ravens sophomore outside hitter Sadie Green tied the score at 8-8.
Wilson and sophomore outside hitter Sauren Garton combined for a three-point streak that helped the Bucks to a 13-12 lead, which the team soon broadened to 16-13, forcing a Ravens timeout.
“Pendleton always plays a really good match against us,” Ridgeview coach Randi Viggiano said. “We love playing them because we always know we’re going to get a good game.”
A Pendleton error tied the score at 18-18, but senior outside hitter Zoe Jones notched a kill that gave the Bucks their set’s final lead. Two more Pendleton errors later in the set gave the Ravens another win.
The Ravens grabbed two 10-point leads in the opening half of the final contest and took a 21-7 lead off of junior middle blocker Brooklyn Dechent’s kill.
Wilson returned with another kill that helped the Bucks pull within nine points at 22-13, but Ravens senior outside hitter Rylee Troutman eventually got the match point.
“Everything just went quiet,” Lapp said of the third set. “I’m not sure if it was because senior night was happening and the girls were thinking, ‘this is it,’ but Ridgeview just keeps getting better and better every year. I wish them the best of luck as the top team in the league.”
The Bucks’ trip to districts next weekend will be their first since 2017. It was the final home match for seniors Spriet, Jones, Brooklyn Lunny and Carissa Cooley.
“I’m really happy with the way we played tonight,” Spriet said. “I wish we would have ended with a win, but we stuck with (Ridgeview), and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
