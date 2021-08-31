HERMISTON — The Bulldogs haven’t even kicked off the season but their injured reserve list looks like an end-of-season tally.
Hermiston, which is down four key players, will host Kamiakin in their Mid-Columbia Conference season opener Friday, Sept. 3.
“Since we have been in the Tri-City league, there have been injuries,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “(Andrew) James tears his shoulder up, Chase (Elliott) breaks his leg, then COVID happens. Now we lose four seniors before the season even starts.”
That list includes linebacker Koi Mikami (knee), receiver KJ Ramirez (foot), running back Thomas Reagan (knee) and defensive end Ryker McDonald (medical issue).
“When Koi told me at practice, I almost lost it,” Faaeteete said. “He’s pretty positive. He’s trying to find a way to get through it and be there for his teammates. It’s tough to put in all this time and work to be sidelined. It sucks. As a coach, it’s tough.”
Reagan, who is a speedster, will be sorely missed in the backfield.
“He is one of our explosive guys,” Faaeteete said. “We are going to have to rely on our young backs to give us something.”
McDonald, who also comes out of the backfield, will leave a gaping hole on both sides of the ball.
“It’s hard to be an athlete and a Type 1 Diabetic,” Faaeteete said. “It’s tough for them. I think it hurts him more not to be there for his teammates.”
Ramirez hopes to return midseason, but it will depend on how quickly his foot heals.
Despite the setbacks, the Bulldogs move forward.
“Those four guys are giant contributors to the squad,” Faaeteete said. “We will find out what we really have in the cupboard. Young guys will get to play early and often.”
With all that said, the Bulldogs will have their hands full with the Braves, who are ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps preseason poll.
“They are pretty solid,” Faaeteete said. “They looked good in the 7-on-7 league. Coach (Scott) Biglin always has them working hard. He has a good group. He has tons of kids and athletes. He was three deep at wide receiver, and they are athletes.”
Hermiston does return Elliott at quarterback, Sam Cadenas on both sides of the line, and Caden Hottman at linebacker.
The Bulldogs also got a transfer by the way of Texas in 6-foot-6, 235-pound senior Kael Hottman, who will play tight end and defensive end.
“He is getting more confident as he is learning the system,” Faaeteete said.
While there are players in place, Faaeteete is still filling in the pieces around them.
“We have been able to pare things down, and we are still evaluating kids in the roles that they can best serve our program,” he said. “We have guys but they are young. We will have first-game jitters, but we can’t give up big plays and we have to stop the run. What you are going to see on Friday is us doing the best with what we have, and trying to put points on the board.”
