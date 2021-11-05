Ione/Arlington’s Bryce Rollins (82) hauls in a pass against the Bucks. The St. Paul Buckaroos defeated the Ione/Arlington Cardinals 44-8 Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the St. Paul Rodeo Grounds in the first round of the OSAA 1A State Football Championship.
ST. PAUL — On a wet and muddy night, St. Paul was able to keep its footing for a 44-8 victory over Ione/Arlington in the first round of the 1A state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5, at the St. Paul Rodeo Grounds.
“You could hardly walk on the field,” Cardinals coach Dennis Stefani said. “It was a mud hole. Even their coaches said it was destroyed.”
The Buckaroos (9-1) will host the winner of Saturday’s Bonanza-Crane game in the quarterfinals. The Cardinals finished their season at 5-5.
The Buckaroos led 36-0 at the half, but Stefani said the score did not reflect the game.
“The scoring isn’t really reflective of how the game went,” he said. “They had some passes over the middle, and we had a goal-line stand. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. I thought we played pretty decent.”
Cedrick Dayandante scored the Cardinals’ lone touchdown on a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 84 yards on 15 carries.
Taylor Rollins added 89 yards rushing on 14 carries, and also had nine tackles and a quarterback sack.
Bryce Rollins led the defense with 11 tackles and two sacks, while Carson Eynetich added nine tackles.
“It’s all part of learning to build the program back,” Stefani said. “We put up quite a fight. I was proud of who they stood up and fought and never quit playing.”
Clancy Koch had 150 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown for St. Paul, while Bryce Williams ran for 41 yards and touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards. Lance Tuck ran for scores of 1 and 10 yards, and George Pohlschneider ran for a 3-yard touchdown.
“We left the field feeling pretty good,” Stefani said. “It didn’t feel like a 44-8 game. We went away with a good playoff experience and something to build on.”
