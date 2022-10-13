IONE — Ione/Arlington is looking to get back in the win column when the Cardinals host Sherman/Condon on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Cardinals (2-4 overall, 1-2 Special District 2) are in need of a couple of wins to stay in the hunt for a state playoff berth.
“We are in a situation where we need to win out to get in,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “One loss and we are out. That’s our situation here. Sherman is a very very good team. We are pretty excited about the homecoming matchup. It has been a pretty good rivalry for us. It will be a lot of fun playing them with a lot at stake.”
The Devil Dogs (4-2, 2-1) could pose problems for the Cardinals with their quarterback Cole Martin.
“He is a very good player and we need to keep an eye on him,” Rietmann said. “Sherman is very well coached and their kids are always ready to play.”
For the Cardinals, it will depend on which team steps on the field.
“We need to come out and play football when the clock starts,” Rietmann said. “We have been moving everybody all over the place. We have a small team and our guys are prepared to play everywhere. Depending on who we play, we have to move Carson (Eynetich) around. We have to play to our strengths. Bryce (Rollins) is another example of if we need to put him somewhere, he is ready to go.”
PENDLETON AT THE DALLES — The 4A football scene is getting a dose of the Bucks, and it could be a lethal one by the end of the season.
Pendleton opened Special District 5 play with wins over Madras and Crook County by a combined score of 88-12. They shut out the White Buffaloes 39-0.
This week, the Bucks are back on the road to take on the Riverhawks (1-4, 0-2).
“I think our focus is solid,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “They have really embraced the one-game-at-a-time mentality. It would be really easy to look ahead to a homecoming game against La Grande, but they are looking at what is ahead this week. We just need to take care of business. Anything can happen on Friday night, this week is no different.”
Defensively, the Bucks have allowed just 81 points in five games, the second fewest among 4A teams.
“I think our defense is getting better each week,” Davis said. “Our run defense has really improved. We have held teams to about 50 yards combined the last three games. The line has done a good job, which allows our secondary to cover the receivers. At the 4A level, there are offenses we didn’t see at the 5A level. A lot of run-heavy teams. That is something we need to look at and make sure we stop them. We have three shutouts, that’s huge.”
UMATILLA AT CLATSKANIE — The Vikings will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Tigers in a nonleague road game.
Umatilla, coming off a 54-20 victory over Irrigon, is led by senior quarterback Kaden Salamanca, who has thrown for 11 touchdowns and run for nine.
“He’s really doing a great job,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “He is an all-around leader and great kid. He’s the type of kid who leads by example. Everyone jumps on board and tries to keep up with him.”
The Tigers (1-4 overall) have lost their past two games to Knappa and Nestucca.
“We don’t know what we are going to get with them,” Sipe said. “They have some big guys up front. We are focusing on dominating the line of scrimmage, and we need to improve our tackling from the last game. If we do those two things, I think we have a chance.”
