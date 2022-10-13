Pilot Rock v Ione football
Pilot Rock’s Krister Litfin takes down Ione/Arlington’s Carson Eynetich on Sept. 29, 2022, in Pilot Rock. The Cardinals host Sherman/Condon in a must-win game on Friday, Oct. 14.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

IONE — Ione/Arlington is looking to get back in the win column when the Cardinals host Sherman/Condon on Friday, Oct. 14.

The Cardinals (2-4 overall, 1-2 Special District 2) are in need of a couple of wins to stay in the hunt for a state playoff berth.

