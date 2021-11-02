IONE — The Ione/Arlington Cardinals are headed to the 1A state football playoffs for the first time since 2009, when the team was solely from Ione.
The Cardinals will take on St. Paul, which is a regular visitor to the playoff scene, making 36 appearances with six state titles. The Buckaroos played in, and lost, the title games in 2018 and 2019.
Ione/Arlington coach Dennis Stefani said his team has nothing to lose when the teams meet Friday, Nov. 5, at the St. Paul Rodeo Grounds.
“I told them we are going there to win a football,” Stefani said. “That is our objective. If we play hard and get beat by a better team, we can get on the bus with our heads held high. I think they know there have been times when they haven’t shown up. They are excited to be in the playoffs.”
The Cardinals are the No. 3 team from Special District 2-West. They finished the regular season with a 4-2 league record and are 5-4 overall.
St. Paul won the Special District 1 title with a 4-0 record and are 8-1 overall. The Buckaroos scored a whopping 509 points this season.
“I would say they are the third-best team in the state,” Stefani said. “In my opinion, they are not as athletic as Powder Valley or Adrian.”
With that said, the Buckaroos still bring the talent to the field.
“We watched a bunch of film on them,” Stefani said. “They play a 3-3 defense and they are very disciplined. They have a good middle linebacker, and they stay in containment the whole time. Their offense and so many of their sets are similar to ours, which helps our practice. What gets tough is when you haven’t seen something all year, but they are similar to us. They have a quarterback (George Pohlschneider) who is pretty quick and efficient. He doesn’t fire it, but he has good placement. They have one receiver (Warren Rose) who is pretty good.”
The Cardinals have leaned heavily on senior Taylor Rollins this season. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound bruising running back and linebacker has left a wake of destruction this season.
“Taylor has been the glue of our team,” Stefani said. “He does what he needs to do to help us win.”
Cedrick Dayandante is the lightning to Rollins’ thunder out of the backfield, while quarterback Carson Eynetich has found success with receiver Azriel Borghese and 6-9 tight end Bryce Rollins.
“When they are playing well, they look good,” Stefani said. “When they don’t, no one is dialed in.”
