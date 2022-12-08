Troutman
Orem
Sports writer
IONE — Ione/Arlington players Madison Orem and Calli Troutman were named to the Big Sky League first team for volleyball by the league coaches.
Sophomore Najiah Knight was named to the honorable mention team.
For Orem, a senior, it’s her second first-team honor. The setter finished the season with 459 assists. She also served at 94% and had 96 service aces.
Troutman, a junior middle, had a team-high 204 kills and 55 blocks.
Knight, an outside hitter, finished with 111 kills, 67 aces and was a standout back row player for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals finished the season 11-2 in BSL play and 19-6 overall. They advanced to the 1A state playoffs, where they lost to Central Christian in five sets in the first round.
Orem and Troutman also were named to the 1A all-state honorable mention team along with Echo’s Nevaeh Thew and Halee Holman.
Sierra Hale of Damascus Christian was named player of the year, while Emily Russia, also of Damascus Christian, was named coach of the year.
Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.
