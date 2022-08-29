IRRIGON — Students and staff returning to Irrigon Junior-Senior High School will notice some upgrades with the start of fall term classes this week.
Morrow County School District in a press release announced one big improvement is the new track under construction at Irrigon Junior-Senior High.
“This is something that our school and community can take pride in,” according to Athletic Director Mike Royer. “The track facility will provide an opportunity not only to our junior high and high school athletes, but to our youth and community in general.”
Construction began on the project in June, removing the gravel and dirt track to make way for Beynon Sports of Tualatin, a fabricator for track and field facilities, to install the new surface. Much of the heavy lifting has been done, with the Port of Morrow donating more than $85,000 in labor and engineering.
In the next phase of construction, a synthetic rubberized surface will cover a 3-inch deep base layer of asphalt. The final track will be red, with the finishing lane stripe painting slated for early September. The school district reported it expects the fresh surface to make its debut in mid-September.
Originally built to support a middle school, the old gravel track’s functionality had become limiting for the track and field competitors, the district reported. According to Royer, as the school has grown the need for a better surface has become increasingly apparent.
In past years the track team bussed to Umatilla to have a more professional surface to practice on. The new surface will allow students to have an appropriate facility for practices and track meets. Royer noted Irrigon’s track and field team has consistently been competitive in previous years, and this improvement will increase safety for runners and allow for home track meets.
Irrigon Junior-Senior High School Principal Rose Palmer said the improved facility will be safer for everyone, with lighting in the evening that will provide “an opportunity for the community to expand their recreation options.” And according to the press release, she also noted broad community support with helping to fund this improvement, which includes money from the city of Irrigon, Morrow County Unified Recreation District and Columbia River Technologies.
Royer has enjoyed watching this process unfold.
“It was impressive watching things come together this past year to make it a reality,” he said in the press release.
