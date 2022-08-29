Irriogn track.jpg

The Morrow County School District announced the upgraded track at Irrigon Junior-Senior High School is nearing completion and should be ready in mid-September 2022.

IRRIGON — Students and staff returning to Irrigon Junior-Senior High School will notice some upgrades with the start of fall term classes this week.

Morrow County School District in a press release announced one big improvement is the new track under construction at Irrigon Junior-Senior High.

