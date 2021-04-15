IRRIGON — The first time Makenna Collins watched a college volleyball match she was 11 years old. Her cousin, Nicole Rigoni, was a setter for Eastern Washington University, and she was captivated by the sport.
“It was right then and there that I decided I wanted to play college volleyball,” Collins said. “It’s interesting to look back and I have a story to tell.”
Her dream of college volleyball came to fruition late last year when she signed to play at EWU.
Collins was one of four players who signed with the Eagles on Nov. 10, 2020.
“Our 2021 class is a group of hardworking, ambitious and talented women,” EWU coach Leslie Flores-Cloud said in a news release. “They have been dialed in to EWU volleyball for quite some time and are ready to jump in and become Eagles.”
Collins, a libero, decided EWU was the place for her after her sophomore year in high school.
“I went to a camp up there,” she said. “They invite you to the camp, and that’s where I would be fighting for a spot with other liberos. I went to camp in July, and in September they said they wanted me to come play with them. I jumped on that.”
Flores-Cloud was not going to let the 5-foot-3 defensive specialist slip away.
“Makenna came to camp and knocked my socks off,” Flores-Cloud said. “She might be the smallest in the gym, but she’s also the most dialed in. Her serve receive and defense is outstanding, she is sure to be a fantastic defender for us.”
From there, Collins went on an official visit. She saw the campus, met college professors, watched a volleyball match, and hung out with the team.
“After that, I decided Eastern was the place I wanted to play,” Collins said.
Irrigon competes in the 3A Eastern Oregon League, where Collins has been a first-team, all-league libero for three years, and was the EOL Player of the Year her sophomore and junior years.
The Knights advanced to the 3A state tournament in 2018 for the first time in school history. They lost in the first round to South Umpqua and finished the season with a 14-10 record.
Last year, the Knights (15-13) fell short of the state tournament with a loss to Burns at the district tournament, but it’s her club volleyball play that has put her on the map.
Collins has played for Club Gold out of the Tri-Cities since she was 11 years old.
“They (colleges) look at club,” Collins said. “You learn some life lessons and play against some of the best teams in the nation.”
Club ball may be the key to playing in college, but it’s hard to ignore the stats Collins put up in her first three years at Irrigon.
She had 608 digs, 151 aces, 100 assists and every libero’s dream — 30 kills.
“There are times I will hit from the back row,” Collins said. “That’s where I satisfy my need to hit. I didn’t get blessed with height, so I get to sacrifice my body and fly all over the floor.”
At EWU, Collins will be stepping into a position that has been held by Catelyn Linke the past few years. Linke has been moving up the list in the EWU record book for career digs, and is ranked sixth.
“She is really good,” Collins said. “She is super cool. I’m excited to take over for her.”
It might be a year or two before Collins gets her shot, but she’s willing to put in the work.
“The first couple of years depend on how good I play and fit into the role they need me to play,” Collins said. “I hope to make the travel team as a freshman, but it’s hard to get that spot.”
