IRRIGON — Girls wrestling in Oregon is starting to take off, but Irrigon coach Ken Thompson saw its promise 25 years ago.
“In 1998, I took five girls on the North Medford team to a tournament in Canada,” he said. “Canada had girls wrestling before we did. All the coaches that used to give me a bad time back then are coaching girls now.”
Thompson will have two girls at the Oregon state tournament Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, with junior Stephanie Romero tabbed as one of the top 235-pounders in the state.
“Stephanie has been wrestling since the sixth grade,” Thompson said. “She took to wrestling boys in the seventh and eighth grades. I can’t say she was undefeated, but she didn’t lose much. Then COVID happened. Last year, she put on the glass slipper and went to work.”
Romero won the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 title at Scappoose High School on Feb. 4, pinning teammate Chloe Wilson-Classen in 24 seconds.
Wrestling is the fastest growing girls sport, and Oregon has more than 1,200 girls participating.
Oregon held its first official girls state tournament in 2019, and was the seventh state to add a state tournament for girls. Washington held its first girls state tournament in 2007.
Last year’s girls tournament was held at Culver High School, and Romero is excited to experience the tournament in Portland this year with the 4A, 3A and 2A/1A boys programs.
“Last year didn’t really seem like a state tournament,” she said.
Romero decided to try wrestling five years ago to follow in her brother Jose’s footsteps.
“I begged my parents since the third grade,” Romero said. “In the sixth grade, I went to one tournament. My dad (Ignacio) was very opposed. Now, they come to watch me and want to see me succeed.”
Romero (18-6) placed second at state last year, losing in the finals to Mallory Lusco of Grant Union. Lusco has dropped to 190 this season, leaving Romero as the top returning placer at 235.
“I pinned Mallory at the Elgin Classic in December,” Romero said. “I finally got her for the first time in a year and a half.”
This year, her toughest competition could be Wilson-Claassen, who is a freshman. The state brackets haven’t been released, but the two Irrigon wrestlers should be on opposite sides of the eight-man bracket.
“Wrestling Chloe every week is competitive, but it gets old,” Romero said. “I know what she is going to do, and I can counter that. It would be exciting to have Irrigon wrestlers finish first and second at state.”
The hardest part of qualifying for state has been the three weeks between district and state.
“It’s boring,” Romero said. You lose motivation.”
While Romero’s parents balked at her wrestling, Wilson-Claassen said her mom had been trying to get her on the mat since the third grade. She finally relented and started in the eighth grade.
“Now, there’s no place I’d rather be,” Wilson-Classen said.
Wilson-Claassen finished second at the middle school state tournament last year at 220 pounds.
This season, her record is 9-11, with eight of her losses going to Romero or Lusco.
“Every week I get better when I wrestle them,” Wilson-Claassen said.
Thompson said he has seen marked improvement this season.
“She is starting to figure it out,” he said.
